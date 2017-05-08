John Daly What’s In The Bag?

Take a look at the equipment used by John Daly in his PGA Tour Champions win

John Daly won his first Tour title in 13 years at the weekend with victory at the Insperity Invitational in Texas on the PGA Tour Champions.

The two-time major winner could afford to bogey the closing three holes and still win by one from Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour III.

Daly recently switched to the Vertical Groove driver which claims to improve accuracy by 40%.

“I’ve been hitting the ball further and straighter off the tee since putting the Vertical Groove Driver in my bag,” said Daly.

“I’m hitting more fairways since switching to this driver and the sound of the club at impact is terrific. I’m looking forward to strong success in 2017 utilising Vertical Groove technology on tour.”

The 51-year-old ranks fourth on the PGA Tour Champions in driving distance with an average of 294.4 yards.

Another unique addition in Daly’s golf bag are the shafts he uses – ‘Nunchuks’ from Nventix, who supply shafts with Edel clubs and Nike custom fittings.

He also uses a lot of lead tape on his clubs. His Ping Crossover and TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges all have lead tape on to increase the weight of the club which alters the centre of gravity.

Driver: Vertical Groove Driver,Nventix Precision Nunchuk

3 wood: Ping G Stretch, Nventix Precision Nunchuk

2 iron: Ping Crossover, Nventix Precision Nunchuk 370

Irons: Ping i200, Nunchuk xi shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind, Nunchuk xi

Putter: Ping Anser

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Superstroke