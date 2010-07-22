John Letters’ equipment exhibition attracts golf’s big names

John Letters’ presence at Fairmont St Andrews during the 139th Open Championship has been hailed a huge success after a week-long equipment exhibition attracted interest from both big names in the professional game and the wider golfing public.

Those who trialled the latest John Letters products included ex-European Ryder Cup captain Sam Torrance, ex-USA Ryder Cup captain Tom Lehman, past Open champion John Daly and eminent past John Letters staff players, multiple Major winners Lee Trevino and Gary Player.

The Scottish company’s tour support vehicles had a hectic week as golfers from Scotland, and across the world, took the opportunity to test the new T9+, T8 and TP wedges.

The new products were highly praised by Fairmont head professional, John Kerr: “The T9+ is one of the finest fairway woods I’ve seen in years,” he said.

‘Long John’ Daly, who led the Open after day one, spent some of his spare time inspecting the new equipment with John Letters managing director, John Andrew, on hand to provide the American with information about specifications and design.

The winners of ‘The Golf Factor’, a recent John Letters junior talent competition, were also invited to try out the company’s latest range of clubs. They then went inside the ropes to watch their heroes on the St Andrews practice ground.

Managing director Andrew said of the exhibition: “It was brilliant. We’ve had a fantastic variety of golfers visiting the tour truck and sampling the new gear, from tour pros to high handicap golfers.

“It’s been a great week and it’s been good to see so many people interested in the new products and reconnect with the brand.”

For further information about the latest John Letters equipment, visit johnletters.com.