The Spaniard won the Farmers Insurance Open with a full bag of TaylorMades, take a closer look with this Jon Rahm What's in the Bag?

Jon Rahm What’s In The Bag?

PGA Tour rookie Jon Rahm won his first Tour event at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in stunning fashion.

The Spaniard eagled the closing par-5 18th hole to finish at 13-under and win by three from Charles Howell III and CT Pan.

Rahm’s closing six-under par 30 on the back nine featured two eagles and two birdies in a seven-under-par round of 65.

The former world number one-ranked Amateur finished as low-am at the 2016 US Open and then earned his PGA Tour card in just four starts.

Rahm features in our 10 Golfers to Watch in 2017 list.

The 22-year-old used a full set of TaylorMades, including his ball, with his bag almost made up entirely of new equipment for 2017.

The new 2017 M2 driver was in his bag, he has averaged 298.6 yards on the PGA Tour this season.

His fairway woods are the new 2017 TaylorMade M1s in 15° and 19°. He hit his 19° five wood to the back of the final green which set up his long eagle putt.

Rahm is using TaylorMade’s brand new P750 irons – here is all you need to know about them.

He is also using their new Milled Grind wedges in 52°, 56° and 60°.

His putter is the Spider in the Limited Red finish, made famous by world number one Jason Day.

Jon Rahm What’s In The Bag?

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M2 10.5°, Aldila Tour Green 75TX

3 wood: 2017 TaylorMade M1 15°, Aldila Tour Green 75TX

5 wood: 2017 TaylorMade M1 19°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X

4 iron: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI, True Temper Project X 6.5

Irons: TaylorMade P750 Proto (5-PW), True Temper Project X 6.5

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 56°, 60°), True Temper Project X 6.5

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x