Take a look at the equipment used by Spaniard Jon Rahm in his Open de Espana victory

Jon Rahm What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the equipment in the bag of Jon Rahm during his Open de Espana victory.

The Spaniard will move ahead of Jordan Spieth up to third in the Official World Golf Ranking in a couple of weeks, and has been as high as 2nd this year.

He won the Open de Espana by two strokes after a superb final day 67, meaning he has already won twice in 2018.

His CareerBuilder Challenge victory in January came two months after a one-shot victory at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.

The win in Dubai was his second Rolex Series win following his six-shot victory at the Irish Open at Portstewart Golf Club earlier in the year.

The Spaniard had a stellar 2017 after winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines – in total he has five wins in less than two years as a pro.

Let’s take a look at his equipment…

Rahm has a full bag of TaylorMade equipment including the new M4 driver.

He has the M4 in 9.5° which he has averaged over 306.7 yards with on the PGA Tour this season. He ranks 2nd on Tour in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green.

Here’s an image of all of his clubs:

He has just one fairway wood and that is the TaylorMade M3.

Rahm carries a TaylorMade P790 2 iron having used a five wood this year.

