Take a look at the equipment used by this year's Zurich Classic winner Jonas Blixt. By Harvey Jones

Jonas Blixt What’s In The Bag?

Sweden’s Jonas Blixt won his first PGA Tour title in almost four years with a victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with playing partner Cameron Smith.

The pair fended off the stern competition of American duo Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown by winning on the fourth playoff hole.

This was the 33-year-old’s first win on the Tour since his victory at the 2013 Greenbrier Classic.

Blixt’s winning week came with a mixed bag of clubs including TaylorMade, Cobra, Mizuno, and Titleist.

He put the 2016 TaylorMade M2 driver in his bag around the turn of the year, having previously used the Cobra King F6.

The Swede has kept the Cobra King F6 3 wood and Cobra King F6 Baffler 5 wood from last season.

The change from Cobra King Forged irons to a mixed set of Mizuno MP-25 and MP-5s has seen an improvement in his Greens in Regulation stats after finishing last season 178th on Tour, hitting just 60.96% GIR.

With his set of Mizunos, Blixt has improved that stat to 63.89% and climbing.

After a poor 2016 he has altered his bag drastically. Not only has the three-time PGA Tour winner replaced his driver, irons and wedges but also his putter, from a Yes! Donna II to the extremely popular TaylorMade Spider Tour Red.

He also is using the Titleist Pro V1x.

Driver: TaylorMade 2016 M2 9.5°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 6X

3 Wood: Cobra King F6 14.5°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 6X

5 Wood: Cobra King F6 Baffler 18°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X

Irons: Mizuno MP-25 (3-8), Mizuno MP-5 (9, PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (54°-14 F Grind, 60°-08 M Grind), True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x