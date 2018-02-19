We take a look at the clubs used by Joost Luiten to win his sixth European Tour title at the NBO Oman Open

Joost Luiten What’s In The Bag?

Joost Luiten edged past Chris Wood to win his sixth European Tour title at the inaugural NBO Oman Open at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat.

Luiten shot a closing 68 (-4) to reach -16 and win by two strokes. He picked up a cheque of €233,235.

The Dutchman moves to 1st in the Race to Dubai and has a also earned a start at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

“This is why you play golf, to hold trophies,” he said.

“It’s been a great week. It’s always tough to win out here, all these guys are so good and they keep putting pressure on you. Down the stretch I hit some nice shots, I made some nice putts and it was a nice battle with my friend Woody.

“I need to win another couple to get into the Ryder Cup Team but it’s a great start to the year for me.”

He has a slightly mixed bag of clubs made up of two brands. He uses TaylorMade woods and everything else is Titleist.

His driver is last year’s TaylorMade M2 and he has a 2017 M2 3 wood in the bag as well.

His hybrid is an older TaylorMade R15 in 17° of loft, similar to a 4 wood.

Luiten carries the new Titleist 718CB irons as well as the new Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges.

He putts with a Scotty Cameron Tour Concept 2 blade and uses the Titleist Pro V1 ball.

He wears the new FootJoy HyperFlex II shoes.

Driver: TaylorMade M2

3 wood: TaylorMade M2

Hybrid: TaylorMade R15

Irons (3-PW): Titleist 718CB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Concept 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Glove: Titleist

Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex II