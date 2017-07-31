Jordan Smith What’s In The Bag?

Elliott Heath

We take a look at the gear Jordan Smith used in his Porsche European Open victory

Jordan Smith What's In The Bag?
TAGS:

Jordan Smith What’s In The Bag?

After dominating the EuroPro and Challenge Tours in successive years, Jordan Smith won his maiden European Tour title in his rookie season.

It had been coming.

The Englishman beat defending champion Alexander Levy on the second playoff hole after birdieing the 72nd to tie.

Related: Jordan Smith wins Porsche European Open

He has risen to a career-high 82nd in the Official World Golf Ranking. This time last year he was at #229.

“I’ve loved it. It’s been nerve-wracking at times but I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said.

jordan smith what's in the bag?

Smith uses a TaylorMade M1 440 driver set up for a slight fade. (Kevin Murray)

“It’s all a bit surreal. Obviously the Challenge Tour last year and the EuroPro the year before that. It’s been fun.

Related: 10 players to watch in 2017

“I had a really good start to the year and the first aim was just to secure my Tour card, which I managed to do. And then the second goal was to win an event, which I’ve managed to do.”

Continues below

Smith plays TaylorMade M metalwoods, with an M1 440 driver, M2 Tour 3 wood and M2 Tour 5 wood.

jordan smith what's in the bag?

Seen hitting the TaylorMade M2 Tour 3 wood

He also uses a TaylorMade Spider Black putter with a black shaft and SuperStroke grip.

He has the new Titleist 718 T-MB utility iron in his bag, most likely in a 3 iron loft.

His irons are Mizuno, the new MP18s which have yet to be released. We will have more on them very soon.

jordan smith what's in the bag?

Smith Mizuno MP-18 irons seen

He also carries Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1.

Jordan Smith What’s In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade M1 440, with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei 70-X shaft

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M2 Tour 15 and 19, with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei X shafts

Driving iron: Titleist 718 T-MB

Irons: Mizuno MP-18, with Project X shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6, with Project X shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

Ball: Titleist Pro V1