We take a look at the gear Jordan Smith used in his Porsche European Open victory

Jordan Smith What’s In The Bag?

After dominating the EuroPro and Challenge Tours in successive years, Jordan Smith won his maiden European Tour title in his rookie season.

It had been coming.

The Englishman beat defending champion Alexander Levy on the second playoff hole after birdieing the 72nd to tie.

He has risen to a career-high 82nd in the Official World Golf Ranking. This time last year he was at #229.

“I’ve loved it. It’s been nerve-wracking at times but I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said.

“It’s all a bit surreal. Obviously the Challenge Tour last year and the EuroPro the year before that. It’s been fun.

“I had a really good start to the year and the first aim was just to secure my Tour card, which I managed to do. And then the second goal was to win an event, which I’ve managed to do.”

