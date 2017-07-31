We take a look at the gear Jordan Smith used in his Porsche European Open victory
Jordan Smith What’s In The Bag?
After dominating the EuroPro and Challenge Tours in successive years, Jordan Smith won his maiden European Tour title in his rookie season.
It had been coming.
The Englishman beat defending champion Alexander Levy on the second playoff hole after birdieing the 72nd to tie.
Related: Jordan Smith wins Porsche European Open
He has risen to a career-high 82nd in the Official World Golf Ranking. This time last year he was at #229.
“I’ve loved it. It’s been nerve-wracking at times but I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said.
“It’s all a bit surreal. Obviously the Challenge Tour last year and the EuroPro the year before that. It’s been fun.
Related: 10 players to watch in 2017
“I had a really good start to the year and the first aim was just to secure my Tour card, which I managed to do. And then the second goal was to win an event, which I’ve managed to do.”
Continues below
Updated: Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the 14 TaylorMade clubs and ball the…
Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?
See the equipment that new world number one…
Sergio Garcia US Masters Winning Clubs
Take a look at the equipment Sergio Garcia…
Smith plays TaylorMade M metalwoods, with an M1 440 driver, M2 Tour 3 wood and M2 Tour 5 wood.
He also uses a TaylorMade Spider Black putter with a black shaft and SuperStroke grip.
He has the new Titleist 718 T-MB utility iron in his bag, most likely in a 3 iron loft.
His irons are Mizuno, the new MP18s which have yet to be released. We will have more on them very soon.
He also carries Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1.
Jordan Smith What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade M1 440, with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei 70-X shaft
Fairway woods: TaylorMade M2 Tour 15 and 19, with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei X shafts
Driving iron: Titleist 718 T-MB
Irons: Mizuno MP-18, with Project X shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6, with Project X shafts
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black
Ball: Titleist Pro V1