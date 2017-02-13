See what equipment the Texan used to win his ninth PGA Tour title at Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth What’s In The Bag?

Jordan Spieth won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am by four strokes for his ninth PGA Tour title.

The 23-year-old is now the second golfer since World War II to reach nine PGA Tour wins by the age of 23.

He captured his ninth title at the age of 23 years and six months, a month later than Tiger Woods.

Spieth played the final 28 holes bogey-free and shot a closing round of two-under-par with two birdies and 16 pars.

A huge factor in the two-time major winner’s victory was his putting. It looks to be back to its best.

Spieth finished fourth in strokes gained putting using his Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype putter, he also had just 23 putts in his 65 on Saturday which included 13 one-putts.

He said of the putter, “The 009 was my favourite putter [as a junior golfer].

“Adam Scott and Geoff Ogilvy, two of my favourite golfers, used it, and that got me. I’ve been using it since I was 15, and I won’t be changing anytime soon.”

As well as a full bag of Titleist equipment, he also wore his new Under Armour Spieth One shoes, which he helped design.

Driver: Titleist 915D2 9.5°, Aldila Rogue Limited Edition Black 60TX

3 wood: Titleist 915 15°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 7X

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 21°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95X

4 iron: Titleist 716 T-MB, True Temper Project X 6.5

5-9 irons: Titleist 716 AP2, True Temper Project X 6.5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (46°– 08 F Grind, 52°– 08 F Grind, 56°– 10 S Grind and 60°– 04 L Grind), True Temper Project X 6.5 (46, 52) True Temper Project X 6.0 (56, 60)

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: Under Armour Spieth One