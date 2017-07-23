Jordan Spieth What’s In The Bag? Open 2017 Winning Clubs

We take a look at the equipment used by the Open 2017 winner Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth What’s In The Bag?

Jordan Spieth won The Open 2017 with an incredible birdie and eagle burst over the closing holes, here is a look at the equipment he used.

For this week at Royal Birkdale, he is carrying the brand new Titleist 718 T-MB driving iron in a 3 iron loft.

Related: Titleist 718 irons spotted

He has this fitted with his orange and white Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95X shaft.

He also has a Titleist 716 T-MB in a four iron loft.

Related: Titleist 818 hybrids spotted

Spieth recently secured his 10th PGA Tour title with an incredible hole out from a green side bunker on the first play-off hole of the Travelers Championship.

He is now the second youngest player to reach 10 PGA Tour titles, just beating Jack Nicklaus by a couple of months and only Tiger Woods ahead of him

It was a Titleist Vokey SM6 wedge that helped him produce the incredible bunker shot on Sunday evening

Related: How many wedges should I carry in my golf bag?

The Texan is using the Titleist 915D2 driver at the moment as well as the 915fF, fitted with a very similar shaft to his 3 iron.

The two-time major winner has been rolling the putts in this week at Birkdale with his Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype blade putter.

The irons that the world number three is using at the moment are the Titleist 716 AP2s and the ball that he uses is the Titleist Pro V1X.

103 of the 156-man field this week have put a Titleist golf ball into play.