Jordan Spieth WITB: Travelers Championship Winning Clubs

Jordan Spieth secured his 10th PGA Tour title with an incredible hole out from a green side bunker on the first play-off hole of the Travelers Championship.

Spieth currently used Titliest clubs throughout his bag, and it was a Titleist Vokey SM6 wedge that helped him produce the incredible bunker shot on Sunday evening.

Spieth is using the Titleist 915D2 driver at the moment and was using it to great effect throughout the tournament.

While his Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype was back to being used at its very best this week, with him making some clutch putts throughout the event.

The irons that the world number three is using at the moment are the Titliest 716 T-MB and the ball that he used is the Titleist Pro V1X.

Spieth is now the second youngest player to reach 10 PGA Tour titles, just beating Jack Nicklaus by a couple of months and only Tiger Woods ahead of him