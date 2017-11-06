Justin Rose What's In The Bag - We take a look at the golf clubs the Englishman Justin Rose used to win the Turkish Airlines Open

Justin Rose What’s In The Bag – 2017 Clubs After winning in China last week, Justin Rose won his second tournament in a row on the European Tour for the first time in his career. The Englishman birdied the last to win the Turkish Airlines Open for his 11th European Tour title. Last week in China, Rose shot a best-of-the-day 67 to claw back an eight stroke deficit when leader Dustin Johnson collapsed.

It was the first time a player had made up such a large deficit to win on the European Tour since Gary Stal capitalised on Martin Kaymer’s collapse at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in 2015.

Rose, a TaylorMade staff player and poster boy for adidas’ adiPure clothing range, used a full compliment of TaylorMade clubs and ball to claim his victories.

Rose has used the TaylorMade M2 driver in the past, but opted for the M1 model, which has adjustable sliding weights on the sole that alter things like spin, launch, forgiveness and shot shape. Rose opted to add a touch of draw bias.

Rose played a part in the design of the P730 irons, a new muscle back model with more forgiveness on strikes slightly lower and higher on the face, while horizontal MOI remains the same to maintain workability. His have a slightly different to the version available at retail.

As well as Milled Grind wedges, which feature CNC Milled soles for better tolerance over the sole geometry, Rose has be tinkering with a few different putters.

In recent events he’s used an Arc1 prototype and a TP Red Chaska, but opted for the Red Ardmore this time around with a Lamkin Flat Cap grip, which is said to enhance feel and control of the clubface.

The Englishman uses TaylorMade’s new TP5 ball.