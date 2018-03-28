Here we take a look at the equipment Justin Rose is using ahead of the season's first major at Augusta

Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?

Justin Rose enters the season’s first major as one of the bookies’ favourites.

The Englishman came so close to winning the Green Jacket at Augusta last year, but lost to Sergio Garcia in a playoff.

Related: 2018 US Masters betting tips

Here we take a look at the equipment used by Rose ahead of The Masters.

Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?

Rose is a long-time TaylorMade staffer and currently has a full bag of the company’s products.

Having used both the M1 and M2 drivers last season, he’s put in TaylorMade’s new M3 driver for 2018 as well as an M4 3 wood and an M3 5 wood.

He has both weights placed as far forward as possible to keep the ball low and spinning less.

Rose is one of the game’s best ball strikers and has averaged 308 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour and currently ranks 17th in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee.

He currently uses a special set of ‘Rose Proto’ P730 irons.

Rose played a part in the design of the P730 irons, a muscle back model with more forgiveness on strikes slightly lower and higher on the face, while horizontal MOI remains the same to maintain workability.

He plays them from 5-PW and also carries a P790 3 iron.

Continues below