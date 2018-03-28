Here we take a look at the equipment Justin Rose is using ahead of the season's first major at Augusta
Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?
Justin Rose enters the season’s first major as one of the bookies’ favourites.
The Englishman came so close to winning the Green Jacket at Augusta last year, but lost to Sergio Garcia in a playoff.
Here we take a look at the equipment used by Rose ahead of The Masters.
Rose is a long-time TaylorMade staffer and currently has a full bag of the company’s products.
Having used both the M1 and M2 drivers last season, he’s put in TaylorMade’s new M3 driver for 2018 as well as an M4 3 wood and an M3 5 wood.
He has both weights placed as far forward as possible to keep the ball low and spinning less.
Rose is one of the game’s best ball strikers and has averaged 308 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour and currently ranks 17th in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee.
He currently uses a special set of ‘Rose Proto’ P730 irons.
Rose played a part in the design of the P730 irons, a muscle back model with more forgiveness on strikes slightly lower and higher on the face, while horizontal MOI remains the same to maintain workability.
He plays them from 5-PW and also carries a P790 3 iron.
His wedges are the Milled Grind models as well as a Milled Grind Hi-Toe. He has been toying around with Milled Grind wedges to find the optimum one ahead of Augusta.
Surprisingly, Rose is fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour and ranks 2nd in 4th round putting with an impressive average of just over 26 putts on Sunday.
This is a good omen heading into Augusta where good putting coupled with his superb long game may be the perfect ingredients for victory.
He currently putts with a TaylorMade TP Red Collection Ardmore 2 and uses the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball.
Justin Rose WITB:
Driver: TaylorMade M3 8.5 with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Orange CK Series 60TX shaft
3 wood: TaylorMade M4 15 with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Orange CK Series 80TX shaft
5 wood: TaylorMade M3 19 with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Orange CK Series 80TX shaft
3 iron: P790 with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 shaft
Irons (5-PW) : TaylorMade P730 ‘Rose Proto’ with KBS Tour C-Taper 125S+ shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 52, 56 and Milled Grind Hi-Toe 60 with KBS Tour Hi-Rev 2.0 135X shafts
Putter: TaylorMade TP Red Collection Ardmore 2 with Lamkin Flat Cat grip
Ball: TaylorMade TP5
Apparel and shoes: Adidas