The 23-year-old captured his second PGA Tour victory in a row at the Sony Open as he cleaned up in Hawaii

Justin Thomas What’s In The Bag?

Justin Thomas won the Sony Open for his fourth PGA Tour title just seven days after winning the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.

Thomas eagled the last to win by seven strokes to set a new PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record.

He also broke the PGA Tour’s 36 and 54-hole scoring records and became the youngest man in PGA Tour history to shoot 59 in the opening round.

He now has three wins in the 2017 PGA Tour season after winning the Tournament of Champions last week and successfully defending the CIMB Classic in October.

He also overtook Hideki Matsuyama at the top of the FedEx Cup standings and has moved up to world number eight.

The Titleist ambassador used a full set of Titleist clubs, let’s take a closer look.

Thomas uses the new Titleist 917D3 driver, which is the smaller-headed version aimed at the better player looking to keep spin down.

He is one of the Tour’s best drivers and proved it last week at Kapalua, launching it over 400 yards on more than one occasion.

Driver: Titleist 917D3 9.5°, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF 60TX

3 Wood: Titleist 917F3 15°, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ 80TX

5 Wood: Titleist 915Fd 18°, Fujikura Motore Speeder X-Flex

Irons: Titleist 716 MB (4-9), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Vokey SM5 52° and 56°, Vokey SM6 46° and 60°

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 Prototype 34″

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x