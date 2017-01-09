The 23-year-old captured his third PGA Tour win in Hawaii using a full set of Titleist clubs.

Justin Thomas WITB – Tournament of Champions Winning Clubs

Justin Thomas won the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua this weekend to win his third PGA Tour title.

Thomas held off Hideki Matsuyama by birdieing the final two holes to win $1.22m and move up to 12th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

He now has two wins in the 2017 PGA Tour season after defending the CIMB Classic in October.

The Titleist ambassador used a full set of Titleist clubs, let’s take a closer look.

Thomas uses the new Titleist 917D3 driver, which is the smaller-headed version aimed at the better player looking to keep spin down.

He is one of the Tour’s best drivers and proved it at Kapalua, launching it over 400 yards on more than one occasion.

Driver: Titleist 917D3 9.5°, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF 60TX

3 Wood: Titleist 917F3 15°, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ 80TX

5 Wood: Titleist 915Fd 18°, Fujikura Motore Speeder X-Flex

Irons: Titleist 716 MB (4-9), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Vokey SM5 52° and 56°, Vokey SM6 46° and 60°

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 Prototype 34″

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x