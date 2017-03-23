KBS S-Taper Shaft Launched - This new shaft model from KBS is said to offer mid launch and low spin while maintaining feel and shot workability

KBS S-Taper Shaft Launched

KBS, the shaft brand with a reputation of crafting precision Tour iron shafts, is introducing another product line already adopted by some of the game’s biggest names.

The new KBS Tour S-Taper shaft is based on the same bend profile as the KBS Tour shaft – the top-selling KBS shaft that has accounted for the majority of the brand’s numerous Tour victories.

The S-Taper shaft incorporates elongated step patterns to control spin. It helps to generate a stable performance throughout the swing for a superior feel, while still maintaining shot workability for those players seeking a mid-launch coupled with a low to mid-spin shaft.

“The KBS Tour changed the performance and feel of steel golf shafts on Tour when it was unveiled almost ten years ago and the S-Taper will do the same for a new generation of golfers looking for the best golf shafts on the market,” said Kim Braly, R&D and Tour operations director.

“The S-Taper is perfect for the player looking for a straighter and stronger ball flight with lower spin, resulting in a Tour calibre performance and feel,” he added.

The S-Taper shaft iron options are available from 3-PW, with a .355 taper tip diameter. As well as the classic chrome steel look, the shaft is also available in a Black PVD finish (above) in five flex options (X, S+, S, R and R+), with weights ranging from 110-130g.

KBS shafts are played by over 200 professionals across the PGA, European and supporting Tours, including five of the top 50 in the Official World Rankings. More than 150 victories have been recorded with KBS shafts since the brand was launched in 2008, including last year’s US Open at Oakmont and the Gold Medal performance at the Olympic Games in Rio.

The S-Taper shaft is available now with an installation RRP of £58.30 fitted + VAT at leading custom fit centres, such as the main KBS distributor in Europe, Diamond Golf. Fitting locations can be found at www.kbsgolfshafts.com