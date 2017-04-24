Take a look at the equipment used by the Valero Texas Open winner Kevin Chappell

Kevin Chappell What’s In The Bag?

American Kevin Chappell finally sealed his first PGA Tour title with victory at the Valero Texas Open.

Chappell birdied the final hole to beat Brooks Koepka by one in his 180th PGA Tour start.

The 30-year-old had six previous runner-up finishes on Tour.

The Nike ambassador has had to change his equipment since the company announced last Augusta that they were to step out of the hardware market.

However, he did win with the Nike RZN Tour Platinum ball and Nike irons, but uses a full compliment of TaylorMade M metalwoods as well as PXG wedges.

Chappell is now using the Nike Pro Combo and MM Pro irons, despite using the Vapor Fly Pros up until The Masters.

He had been toying with his equipment this year, having used the 2017 TaylorMade M1 driver, he now has the 2016 version in his bag.

Similarly with his fairway woods, he was using the 2016 M2 fairway but is now using 2017 TaylorMade M1.

He uses a Nike Engage pitching wedge and three PXG wedges, along with a Scotty Cameron T5MB mallet putter.

Driver: 2016 TaylorMade M1 10.5°, Aldila 2KNV Blue 70TX

3 wood: 2017 TaylorMade M1 15°, Aldila 2KNV Blue 80TX

5 wood: 2017 TaylorMade M1 19°, Aldila 2KNV Blue 90TX

Irons (4-6): Nike Pro Combo, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Irons (7-9): Nike MM Pro, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

PW: Nike Engage Square-Sole 48°

Wedges: PXG 0311T Milled (52°-10, 56°-10 and 60°-06), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Scotty Cameron T5MB

Ball: Nike RZN Tour Platinum