Read our Kevin Kisner WITB to see the clubs the American used to hold off the charge of Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Sean O'Hair to win the Dean and DeLuca Invitational

Read our Kevin Kisner WITB below to see the clubs the American used to hold off the charge of Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Sean O’Hair to win the Dean and DeLuca Invitational at Colonial.

Kisner shot a four-under-par 66 to finish at 10-under, which included a crucial par save on his 72nd hole using his Odyssey White Hot Pro #7 putter.

It meant he finished a stroke ahead of O’Hair, Rahm and defending champion Spieth.

It was the 33-year-old’s second PGA Tour victory since his debut in 2011 and it won him just over $1.2 million.

The champion’s bag included an interesting mix of clubs, with the new Epic fairway wood and Epic hybrid both making an appearance. Interestingly though, the popular Epic driver is yet to earn a spot in the American’s bag as he put his faith in his older Callaway Great Big Bertha.

As well as his 2-iron replacement Epic hybrid, Kisner was also carrying a 3-iron replacement Apex UT utility club. He then went into 4-9-iron in the Callaway Apex Pro irons, the same set as used by BMW PGA Championship winner Alex Noren.

Further down the bag he used an Odyssey White Hot Pro #7, as pictured below, and the 2o17 Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Kevin Kisner WITB – Dean & DeLuca Invitational Winning Clubs

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (8.5° Aldila NV 2KXV Green 65TX)

Fairway wood: Callaway GBB Epic (13.5° Aldila NV 2KXV Green 75TX)

Hybrid: Callaway Epic (18° UST Mamiya iRod 95F5 X)

Utility iron: Callaway Apex UT (21° Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120TX)

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 4-9 (Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120TX)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 (47°and 52°), Callaway Mack Daddy 3 Milled (58°, all with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 WV125)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro #7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1