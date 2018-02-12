We take a look at the gear used by Kiradech Aphibarnrat in his victory at the World Super 6 Perth
Kiradech Aphibarnrat What’s In The Bag?
Kiradech Aphibarnrat won his fourth European Tour title at the World Super 6 Perth after beating James Nitties in the final.
It was his second match play victory after winning the 2015 Paul Lawrie Match Play.
He now has 10 titles as a professional after three Asian Tours wins, one victory on the PGA Tour of Australasia and five wins on the All Thailand Golf Tour.
The Thai moves up to a career-high 37th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Aphibarnrat is a Callaway ambassador and uses the Epic Sub Zero driver. He has also put the new Rogue fairway wood into play.
He uses Callaway’s X Forged 2013 irons from 3-5 and the company’s new Apex MB irons from 6-PW.
In the 2017 European Tour season, Aphibarnrat had his best ever GIR average, hitting over 71% of Greens in Reg.
His wedge play was one of the keys to victory. He has a Callaway Mack Daddy forged 52° gap wedge and a Mack Daddy 4 58° wedge.
Contines below
Henrik Stenson What’s In The Bag? – 2018 Clubs
2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson talks us through…
Branden Grace What’s In The Bag?
Check out the clubs Branden Grace used in…
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
See what clubs the 14-time major winner is…
He putts with a centre-shafted Odyssey Versa #7 WBW Fang and his ball is the new Callaway Chrome Soft X.
He wears FootJoy’s new ultra-stable Tour S shoes.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero 9°
3 wood: Callaway Rogue 15°
Irons (3-5): Callaway X Forged 2013
Irons (6-PW): Callaway Apex MB
Gap wedge: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged 52°
Lob Wedge: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 58°
Putter: Odyssey Versa #7 WBW
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Shoes: FootJoy Tour S
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram