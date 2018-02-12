We take a look at the gear used by Kiradech Aphibarnrat in his victory at the World Super 6 Perth

Kiradech Aphibarnrat What’s In The Bag?

Kiradech Aphibarnrat won his fourth European Tour title at the World Super 6 Perth after beating James Nitties in the final.

It was his second match play victory after winning the 2015 Paul Lawrie Match Play.

He now has 10 titles as a professional after three Asian Tours wins, one victory on the PGA Tour of Australasia and five wins on the All Thailand Golf Tour.

The Thai moves up to a career-high 37th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Aphibarnrat is a Callaway ambassador and uses the Epic Sub Zero driver. He has also put the new Rogue fairway wood into play.

He uses Callaway’s X Forged 2013 irons from 3-5 and the company’s new Apex MB irons from 6-PW.

In the 2017 European Tour season, Aphibarnrat had his best ever GIR average, hitting over 71% of Greens in Reg.

His wedge play was one of the keys to victory. He has a Callaway Mack Daddy forged 52° gap wedge and a Mack Daddy 4 58° wedge.

