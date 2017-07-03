We take a look at the equipment used by the PGA Tour's latest winner Kyle Stanley, who is still using Nike clubs

Kyle Stanley What’s In The Bag?

With Tommy Fleetwood and Kyle Stanley winning this weekend, Nike golf clubs won on both sides of the Atlantic in the same week for the first time since the company announced they were stepping out of the equipment market last August.

Could this be the final time we see winners from both the PGA and European Tours using Nike clubs in the same week? Quite possibly.

Stanley captured his second PGA Tour title at the Quicken Loans National with a playoff victory over Charles Howell III.

It was his first title since the 2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open, a week after he surrendered a seven-stroke lead at the Farmers Insurance Open, which included a triple-bogey eight on the final hole.

Stanley won his second PGA Tour title with a Nike five wood, Nike irons and Nike wedges in the bag.

The American’s stats for the week were outstanding. He led the field in Putts Per GIR, was second in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and fourth in Driving Accuracy.

Along with his Nike irons, wedges and five wood, his bag is made up of TaylorMade and Titleist clubs – he uses the TaylorMade PSi 4 iron, TP EF wedge and M metalwoods.

He uses the 2017 TaylorMade M1 driver and the 2017 TaylorMade M2 3 wood.

His putter is a Scotty Cameron newport prototype and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1.

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M1 10.5, Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution X-Flex

3 wood: 2017 TaylorMade M2 15, Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution X-Flex

5 wood: Nike VRS Covert 2.0 18, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W-Series 80X

4 iron: TaylorMade PSi, KBS Tour 90S

Irons (5-PW): Nike Vapor Pro Combo, KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+

Wedges: Nike Engage (52 and 54 degrees), TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (58-10), KBS 610 Wedge 125

Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1