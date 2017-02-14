Lamkin Z5 grips launched - the new Lamkin Z5 grips have been designed with five zones, each offering a different type of performance to aid consistency

Lamkin Z5 grips launched

The new Lamkin Z5 grips are designed to deliver maximum control, comfort and consistency with every swing.

They do this through five distinct zones, each delivering a specific functional advantage. Using a variety of compounds, textures and colours, the Z5 is the most advanced grip Lamkin has ever produced.

Zones 1 and 2 feature an horizontal pattern and soft cord weave designed to provide the top hand with exceptional traction, enhanced comfort and slip-free confidence in all weather conditions. A shallow micro texture at the bottom improves feel and comfort for the lower hand.

Zone 3 includes two FingerLock panels to ensure the thumb is in an optimal position, while a simulated rope texture promotes the proper hand placement and a tactile response to enhance club control without the need for excessive grip pressure. This should help get the club a better position to generate increased speed, distance and control.

Zones 4 and 5 provide an exceptional feel for the lower hand thanks to the shallow micro-texture and a V-shaped dividing groove that promotes consistent hand positioning.

“Our team of engineers scientifically broke down the key characteristics required to properly support the top and bottom hands during the swing,” says Bob Lamkin, President and CEO of Lamkin.

The high-performance Z5 grips are made from a proprietary rubber compound that ensures maximum durability, feedback and torsion control while making the grip an excellent choice for all-weather playability.

Tour players that play Lamkin grips include Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

The Lamkin Z5 grips are available in red, black and blue colour combinations in standard and midsize models with an RRP of approximately £12.99 per grip.