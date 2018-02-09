In this video, Ryder Cup legend Lee Westwood talks us through the clubs in the bag in 2018

Lee Westwood What’s In the Bag? 2018 Clubs

European Tour legend Lee Westwood talks us through his 2018 setup including the Ping G400 driver, G400 3-wood, i200 irons, and the new Glide 2.0 Stealth wedge.

Lee Westwood What’s In The Bag?:

“So I’ve got a Ping G400, 10 degrees of loft and it actually is 10 degrees it hasn’t been cranked or anything like that. I love this driver its given me some extra distance.

“Ping G400 3-wood, 14. and a half degrees of loft, once again an Aldila shaft.

“Then I go to a 3-hybrid, 19 degree, sort of fills that gap between 4 iron and 3-wood, I don’t carry a 3 iron because greens are too firm nowadays, so this goes in a bit higher and stops a bit quicker.

“Well certain weeks I do carry a three iron but usually I don’t carry a three iron and this goes about 235-240 yards so it fits that gap nicely.

“4 iron through to U-wedge are all i200’s, I carry two U-wedges, ones in between a wedge and the other U-wedge counts as my sand iron because they don’t make a sand iron in this set.

U-wedge that goes 121 yards and sand wedge that goes 106, and I carry the new Glide lob wedge 60 degrees.

