Lexden Wood joins Playgolf World

Lexden Wood Golf Club in Essex has joined Playgolf World and will now be known as Playgolf Colchester.

The Essex club will join The Leatherhead Club in Surrey, Playgolf Bournemouth and Playgolf London in Harrow as part of Playgolf World.

Playgolf Colchester had a revamp at the end of 2007 and now is now a par 70, 6,000-yard course.

The undulating parkland course features many hazards including a lake and river which come into play on five holes.

The course is well guarded by 64 bunkers that have been strategically placed to catch every level of golfer and have been designed to accommodate the distances of modern golf technology.

Playgolf Colchester also boasts a 24-bay driving range, nine-hole par 3 academy course and a short-game practice hole.

Leighton Oakey, centre manager, said: “We are delighted to join a family run business that will maintain our existing ethos of being an open and welcoming club for all ages and that we will provide everything a golfer will need in a fun and professional environment whatever your age or golfing ability.”

To contact a member of the team here at Playgolf Colchester simply telephone 01206 843333.

Golf industry news