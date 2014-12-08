Buy Limited-edition Nike MM Proto irons

Nike Golf has announced that 10 sets of limited-edition MM Proto irons will go on sale on Thursday December 11

They will be available exclusively at Nike.com ahead of the Nike Vapor franchise launch in January 2015.

The prototype MM irons – designed exclusively for tour use – have been forged with direct input from current world number one Rory McIlroy and 14-time Major Champion Tiger Woods.

Each of the 10 sets of MM Proto irons have been constructed by staff trained at The Oven – Nike Golf’s R&D headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

They are available in 3-PW and all 10 sets will be individually numbered.

What’s more, all 80 irons will come with a laser-engraved Oven logo on the head and will be subject to a detail inspection by The Oven staff prior to shipment.

MM stands for Modern Muscle – a contemporary take on standard muscle-back designs that brings the irons’ centre of gravity to the middle of the clubface.

Modern Muscle irons are crafted to produce more efficient and pure strikes.

McIlroy put an MM Proto – a Vapor Pro Combo 2-iron – into play at this year’s Open Championship, where he notched his third Major title.

He went on to record victory in the USPGA Championship at Valhalla the following month.

MM Proto irons are the forerunner to the Vapor Pro irons, which go on sale on January 31, 2014.

The clubs features third-generation X3X grooves for improved spin and consistency and narrow sole withs for better strikes from bad lies.

They also sport thin top lines and straight leading edges with minimal offset.

The 10 MM Proto irons sets will go on sale at 8am GMT on Thursday December 11 at http://gonike.me/MM-Proto (note: the link may not be live now but will on the 11th).

Nike’s Vapor irons, Vapor drivers, Vapor fairways and Vapor hybrids hit shops at the end of January.