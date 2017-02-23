MacGregor DCT Woods Unveiled - Designed to suit every level of golfer, the new MacGregor DCT Woods are said to provide the performance without the price tag

MacGregor DCT Woods Unveiled

MacGregor, one of the oldest brands in the world of golf, continues to combine value and performance in the form of its new DCT elite driver, fairway woods and hybrids.

Designed to suit golfers of varying standards through providing high levels of distance and forgiveness, the woods are said to help players on a budget find consistency in their long games.

MacGregor’s DCT elite driver (RRP £79.99) boasts a 460CC titanium head and expanded sweetspot, to deliver notable power and forgiveness. Available in lofts of 10.5º and 12º, the head has been designed with a high MOI for increased stability at impact.

The ultra-thin face helps generate increased ball speeds resulting in longer drives, assisted by the lightweight graphite shaft and premium, soft compound MacGregor grip.

The DCT elite fairway woods (RRP £49.99) come in either 15º and 18º of loft and feature a larger profile design and shallow face, inspiring confidence from both tee and turf. The power channel sole helps generate increased ball speeds for added distance.

Helping players launch the ball powerfully from any lie on the course, the MacGregor DCT elite hybrids (RRP £49.99) are available in lofts of 21º and 24º. The larger profile design inspires confidence for those who struggle with their long irons while the shallow face, high MOI design and power channel combine to improve launch from a variety of lies.

Separately, or as a combination, the MacGregor DCT elite driver, woods and hybrids can help players find, or re-find, confidence in their long game.

Since 1897, MacGregor has been creating equipment for all kinds of golfers, from avid amateurs to the greatest champions in the history of the sport. MacGregor players have won tournaments all over the world, including 59 Majors, and MacGregor’s great tradition continues with products that offer a perfect blend of craftsmanship, style, and modern innovation, with all golfers in mind.

Visit www.macgregor-golf.co.uk for more details.