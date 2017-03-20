Marc Leishman What’s In The Bag?

The Australian won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his second PGA Tour title, take a look at his equipment

mark leishman what's in the bag?

Marc Leishman What’s In The Bag?

Mark Leishman won his second PGA Tour title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on a thrilling Sunday at Bay Hill.

He ended on 11-under-par to win by one from Kevin Kisner and Charley Hoffman.

The Aussie eagled the par 5 16th to get to 11-under and then made a brilliant par at the last after hitting a wayward drive down the right.

He laid up short of the green and hit a stunning pitch and run to within three feet.

It was the 33-year-old’s first win since his move from Titleist to Callaway at the beginning of 2016.

marc leishman what's in the bag

(Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

He now has two PGA Tour wins after picking up the Travelers Championship in 2012 where, incidentally, Charley Hoffman was also runner-up.

He also tasted victory at the 2015 Nedbank Golf Challenge on the European Tour.

Leishman has come close to major glory with three top fives including a tie for fourth at the 2013 Masters where his compatriot Adam Scott won – he may fancy his chances at Augusta in a few weeks.

Leishman averaged 300 yards off the tee at Bay Hill using the Callaway GBB Epic driver. He is a natural fader and has the sliding weight in the heel to promote a draw.

Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers review:

Marc Leishman What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic 9°, Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution II X

3 wood: Callaway GBB Epic 15°, Fujikura Motore Speeder VC Tour Spec 9.2X

5 wood: Callaway GBB Epic 21°, Fujikura Motore Speeder VC Tour Spec 9.2X

Utility: Callaway Apex UT 21°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Irons (4-PW): Callaway Apex Pro, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Sand wedge: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged 54°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6 58°-08 M Grind, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Putter: Odyssey Versa 1W (BWB)

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X