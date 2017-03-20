The Australian won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his second PGA Tour title, take a look at his equipment

Marc Leishman What’s In The Bag?

Mark Leishman won his second PGA Tour title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on a thrilling Sunday at Bay Hill.

He ended on 11-under-par to win by one from Kevin Kisner and Charley Hoffman.

The Aussie eagled the par 5 16th to get to 11-under and then made a brilliant par at the last after hitting a wayward drive down the right.

He laid up short of the green and hit a stunning pitch and run to within three feet.

It was the 33-year-old’s first win since his move from Titleist to Callaway at the beginning of 2016.

He now has two PGA Tour wins after picking up the Travelers Championship in 2012 where, incidentally, Charley Hoffman was also runner-up.

He also tasted victory at the 2015 Nedbank Golf Challenge on the European Tour.

Leishman has come close to major glory with three top fives including a tie for fourth at the 2013 Masters where his compatriot Adam Scott won – he may fancy his chances at Augusta in a few weeks.

Leishman averaged 300 yards off the tee at Bay Hill using the Callaway GBB Epic driver. He is a natural fader and has the sliding weight in the heel to promote a draw.

Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers review:

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic 9°, Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution II X

3 wood: Callaway GBB Epic 15°, Fujikura Motore Speeder VC Tour Spec 9.2X

5 wood: Callaway GBB Epic 21°, Fujikura Motore Speeder VC Tour Spec 9.2X

Utility: Callaway Apex UT 21°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Irons (4-PW): Callaway Apex Pro, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Sand wedge: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged 54°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6 58°-08 M Grind, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Putter: Odyssey Versa 1W (BWB)

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X