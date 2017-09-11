We take a look at the gear used by Matt Fitzpatrick in his European Masters victory

Matt Fitzpatrick What’s In The Bag?

Matt Fitzpatrick became the youngest ever Englishman to win four European Tour titles with victory at the Omega European Masters.

He beat Australian Scott Hend on the third playoff hole at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

“I’m delighted,” he said. “It’s one that I’ve always wanted to win. I love playing this golf course, from the first ever year I came as an invite in 2014 it’s one that has really stood out on my schedule and I always want to come back and play.”

Let’s take a look at the gear he used in his victory.

Fitzpatrick is a relatively unique player these days in the sense that he has no club contract so has the freedom to pick and choose whatever equipment he likes.

He has been using Ping irons since turning professional and remains loyal with the brand, using a mixed set of i25 and S55.

Another Ping club in the bag is his G400 7 wood. He used to have a Ping Gorge gap wedge but has replaced that with a Titleist Vokey SM6.

He has switched into TaylorMade’s new M2 driver this year, having won in Dubai last year after putting the 2016 M2 in the bag. He had previously been using a Callaway Big Bertha Double Black Diamond driver.

He has averaged just over 287 yards off the tee this season, hitting almost 65% of fairways.

The 23-year-old uses a Yes! Tracy II putter which he has had in the bag since his amateur days.

He is a Titleist Pro V1x ball loyalist.

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M2

Fairway woods: Ping G25, 15˚ (Aldila Tour Blue 75x shaft); Ping G400, 20.5˚ (GD DI 8-x shaft).

Irons: Ping i25 3-5, Ping S55 6-9 (True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 47° , Titleist Vokey SM5 54° & 58° (True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts)

Putter: Yes! Tracy II

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Matt Fitzpatrick What’s In The Bag? – Shoes, glove and apparel

One contract Fitzpatrick does have is with Under Armour, to wear their shoes, apparel and gloves.

