See what equipment the Englishman used to win his third European Tour title with this Matt Fitzpatrick WITB - DP World Tour Championship Winning Clubs

Matt Fitzpatrick WITB – DP World Tour Championship Winning Clubs

Matt Fitzpatrick won his biggest tournament to date at the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Related: Matt Fitzpatrick Wins DP World Tour Championship

The Englishman birdied the par-5 finishing hole to win by one from Tyrrell Hatton on a thrilling final day.

He hit a sublime bunker shot on the last to four feet and calmly rolled in the putt for a four.

The win adds to his previous victories at the 2015 British Masters and the 2016 Nordea Masters.

The 22-year-old caps an impressive 2016 with two victories and his maiden Ryder Cup appearance.

His bag as an interesting one as he currently holds no manufacturing sponsorship.

The man from Sheffield used the TaylorMade M2 driver on the way to victory in only his second week using it. He switched to it last week for the Nedbank Golf Challenge after using the Callaway Big Bertha Alpha DBD for his previous two victories.

Related: Rory McIlroy using TaylorMade M2

He averaged 298.3 yards off the tee and ranked second in the field in fairways hit with 80.4%. It certainly looks like he made a good move to put the M2 in.

He ranked 2nd in Putts per G.I.R and 3rd in putts per round with his Yes! Tracy II, a putter he has used for some time now.

Matt Fitzpatrick WITB – DP World Tour Championship Winning Clubs:

Driver: TaylorMade M2 (Graphite Design Tour AD MT 6x)

Fairway wood: Ping G 14.5 & 20.5 (Aldila Tour Blue 75x)

Irons: Ping i25 3-5, Ping S55 6-9 (True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue)

Wedges: Ping Gorge 47° , Titleist Vokey SM5 54° & 58° (True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue)

Putter: Yes! Tracy II