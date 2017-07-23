Matt Kuchar What’s In The Bag - We take a look at the clubs and ball used by Matt Kuchar to play himself into contention at the 2017 Open Championship

Matt Kuchar What’s In The Bag

Matt Kuchar played his way into contention on the final day of the 2017 Open Championship with a mixed bag of clubs.

The American, who is yet to win a major championship but has recorded eight top tens, plays a Bridgestone driver, irons, one wedge and a ball.

Interestingly, Kuchar only carries three wedges, deciding to carry two hybrids and a driving irons. He is also one of the very few players to use graphite shafts in his irons.

The lighter feel of graphite shafts is often preferred by some players as it helps them practice for longer as swinging them requires a little less energy.

Kuchar entered the Open Championship on a rich vein of form having finished T4 at the AAM Scottish Open, which was won by Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello.

He also finished T4 at the Memorial and as a result is currently ranked 18th in the world.

Bridgestone balls are now back available in the UK again in 2017 after agreeing a distribution deal with Benross Golf.

Tiger Woods has also penned a deal in 2017 to play the Bridgestone B330S ball but sadly, we haven’t seen the 14-time major winner hit many shots with it as he has taken a long time out of the game following another back surgery.

Here are the clubs in the bag of Matt Kuchar:

Driver: Bridgestone J715 B5, 8.5˚, Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue 60S shaft

Fairway Woods: Titleist 917F2, 15˚, Fujikura Speeder Evolution 757 X-Flex

Hybrids: Ping Anser, 17˚, Accra Tour Z shaft. Ping Anser, 20˚, Fujikura Motore Speeder 8.8 HB Tour Spec X-Flex shaft

Driving Iron: Fourteen Golf Driving Iron Tour Issue, 4 iron, AeroTech SteelFiber i95 shaft.

Irons: Bridgestone J15CB, 5-PW, AeroTech SteelFiber i95 shafts

Wedges: Bridgestone J40, 52˚, Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind, 58˚, AeroTech SteelFiber i110CW shafts

Putter: Bettinardi KM2 D.A.S.S Tour Prototype

Ball: Bridgestone B330S