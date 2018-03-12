Matt Wallace What’s In The Bag?

What clubs did Matt Wallace use to win his second European Tour title at the Hero Indian Open?

Matt Wallace defeated Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnson in a playoff to win his second European Tour title at the Hero Indian Open.

Wallace hit a stunning iron into the par-5 last to set up a winning birdie on the first extra hole.

It was his second European Tour win after tasting victory at the Open de Portugal last year.

The Englishman is a Ping staffer and used a full bag of Pings on the way to the trophy.

Wallace currently uses the Ping G400 driver in the LST (Low Spin Technology) model.

He has average just over 307 yards on the European Tour this season and that length came in handy during the playoff as he hit an iron into the par-5 last in the playoff whilst Beef laid up.

As well as the G400 driver, Wallace also carries a Ping G400 3 wood and hybrid.

Wallace uses a mixed set of irons with Ping i200 irons from 3-5 and Ping iBlade irons from 6-9. His Greens in Regulation stats are impressive this season with an average of just over 71%.

The 27-year-old has two new Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges in the bag and a Glide 2.0 lob wedge.

His putter is the Ping Sigma G Darby and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.

He wears FootJoy’s Pro SL shoes as well as the Pro FLX glove.

Driver: Ping G400 LST 8.5°

3 wood: Ping G400 14.5°

Hybrid: Ping G400 18°

Irons (3-5): Ping i200

Irons (6-9): Ping iBlade

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth 46°, 52°. Ping Glide 2.0 58°

Putter: Ping Sigma G Darby

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

