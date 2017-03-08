Mizuno 2017 Spring/Summer Apparel Launched - Stylish, performance-orientated clothing designed to help you look, feel and play your best this year

Mizuno has announced its new collection of golf apparel for Spring/Summer 2017 aimed at serious golfers wanting to look and play their best this season.

Designed to reflect Mizuno’s premium status within golf and the company’s unique Japanese heritage, the new collection of authentic golfwear comprises simple, classic looks combined with Mizuno’s proven Drylite, Warmalite and Windlite performance technologies to deliver exactly what golfers need to play their best in all conditions.

The Drylite moisture management technology found in all five SS17 polo shirts, including the Sublimination polo pictured below, as well as shorts, helps transport excess moisture away from the body to create a comfortable and dry internal microclimate for optimum performance. The fabric is soft and stretchable too for a free-moving swing.

The Plain Shorts come in a traditional, tailored style with an extra front mini pocket, while the Drylite fabric also adds in a welcome degree of water repellency.

The body-warming Warmalite technology featured in the Warmalite ¼ zip top (below) acts to recycle escaping body heat, creating an insulating layer between body and garment on chillier days to help keep your swing loose. This highly effective stretch-warming layer has a shape-holding collar, a locking zip mechanism and anti-snag shoulders to accommodate bag straps more easily.

The third and final key technology is Windlite, which offers excellent levels of protection when the wind gets up to help keep your core body temperature – and therefore performance potential – up. Streamlined and ultralight, the Wind Jacket and Wind Vest (below) are engineered for superior windproofing, and also feature a locking zip mechanism.

Mizuno’s Webbed Belt comes in a complementary colour palette to provide the perfect finishing touch to any of the new SS17 summer outfits.

Mizuno is also re-introducing golf shoes in 2017 in the form of the new Nexlite SL, you can read more about them here.