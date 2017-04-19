Mizuno will give golfers the chance to get custom fitted for their new range of irons and woods after announcing four workshop fitting days. By Patrick Baines

Mizuno Announces European Tour Workshop Fitting Days

Mizuno has announced a busy spring schedule for 2017, with the brand’s high-tech tour support vehicle scheduled to make four stops in a month around the south of England from mid-April to mid-May.

Golfers will have a chance to try out the latest Mizuno products including all three iron models in the new JPX900 Series – the JPX900 Tour, JPX900 Forged and JPX900 Hot Metal.

Golfers will also be able to demo the latest JPX900 metalwood family, including the JPX900 driver, the brand’s most adjustable high-performance driver to date.

Fitting sessions will last 45 minutes, and interested golfers should contact the respective venues below to book a slot:

Friday 21st April – Woburn Golf Club, Buckinghamshire (01908 626600)

Saturday 29th April – Silvermere Golf & Leisure, Surrey (01932584325)

Friday 19th May – Bearwood Lakes Golf Club, Berkshire (0118 989 6131)

Saturday 20th May – Royal Mid Surrey, Surrey (0208 939 0148)

Last year, the Mizuno European Tour workshop made appearances at many Mizuno Performance Centres right across the UK and Europe from Celtic Manor to Royal Birkdale to Gleneagles, offering club golfers a unique opportunity to be fitted like a professional for the brand’s very latest clubs.