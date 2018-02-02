Mizuno GT180 Driver Revealed - Mizuno has launched a highly adjustable GT180 driver and fairway to go alongside the simpler ST180 offerings

Mizuno GT180 Driver Revealed

Japanese golf club maker Mizuno has announced the launch of a super-adjustable GT180 driver and fairway wood to partner its already launched low-spinning ST180 model. Both will be available from February 2018.

Where the ST180 has a simple weight forward, low-spin profile, the new GT180 is a more sophisticated design with an expanded capacity to manipulate weight throughout the head – ideal for fitting and players looking to squeeze the last few yards from their swing’s motion.

The GT180’s high-speed performance platform is built around a Forged SP700 Ti Face, a precise multi-thickness face that promotes accelerated ball speeds. It is this speed, coupled with ultimate adjustability, that allows every golfer to get the very most out of his or her game.

The GT180’s ultimate adjustability paves the way to an expanded range of draw, neutral and fade settings in low, mid and high spin flights. The twin movable 7g weights have a wider span of locations for greater impact on spin rates and fade or draw bias, while the Quick Switch Adjustable Hosel allows 4˚ of loft adjustment and 3˚ of lie adjustment to match every golfer’s unique launch conditions and visual preferences.

On the subject of how golfers should choose between GT180 and ST180, Mizuno’s David Llewellyn points to personality over ability.

“Most players like to keep things as uncomplicated as possible – to stand there and give the ball a rip. The ST180 is for them. Then you have players who enjoy the process of dialing in a driver and getting it optimised to the yard – that’s the GT180. Everything else is very similar – playability, ball speed. Chose a model based on your attitude to the game – it’s not about ability.”

GT180 Fairway Woods

Just as with the driver, the GT180 fairway woods promise a new law of gravity on account of the ultimate customisation they offer, providing the scope to vastly reduce or increase spin rates as the situation demands. Evolution of both the Mizuno Wave sole and sliding weight technologies reduces the lower end of spin rates for a more efficient trajectory at higher ball speeds.

The amplified first wave in the sole and Internal Waffle Crown combine to push weight low and forwards for a flatter trajectory, while also generating low spin and increased ball speeds. The thinner, more responsive 1770 Maraging Steel Face then boosts ball speeds yet further.

Adjustability comes via 17 grams of sliding weight that create a wider potential span of spin rates to fine tune ball flight, with the Quick Switch Adjustable Hosel allowing 4˚ of loft adjustment and 3˚ of lie adjustment to match every golfer’s unique launch conditions and visual preferences. An expanded line of high-end shafts can again be fitted at no extra cost, and the GT180 fairway wood is also available in a TS (tour style) model with a more compact, lower-lofted head.

“We’ve managed to significantly reduce the lower end range of spin rates but keep the overall range of adjustability,” says Price. “Players at the faster end of swing speeds are going to see a much flatter trajectory – but have the possibility of increasing their spin should the conditions dictate.”

Both the ST180 and GT180 woods will be available from February 2018. The GT180 driver has an RRP of £449, the fairway wood £315. Shaft options include the Mitsubishi Tensei CK, KURO KAGE Silver Dual-Core TiNi and BASSARA E-SERIES 42. Every shaft in the line is an authentic version available on the custom component market.