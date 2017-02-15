Mizuno JPX-S Balls Revealed - Mizuno's latest ball offering is said to provide more distance and overall performance for the majority of golfers

Mizuno JPX-S Balls Revealed

The new Mizuno JPX-S is a soft-compression, three-piece ball offering all-round performance for a wide range of swing speeds.

The launch joins the tour-proven MP-S and MP-X models and the introduction of the JPX and high-tech JPX Platinum 5-piece models in the Mizuno ball family.

By softening the core, Mizuno’s ball engineers have not only been able to enhance the feel of the JPX-S at impact, but also deliver increased initial ball speed for the majority of golfers.

The aerodynamics of the new JPX-S ball have been improved too via an enhanced version of Mizuno’s unique Dimple-Cluster design, helping to convert that increased ball speed into extra yards.

There are now 566 dimples in total – 54 more than on the original JPX models – further boosting the ball’s ability to maintain its flight for longer, with the micro dimples taking effect at lower ball speeds to deliver increased hang time past the apex of the ball’s flight. The uniquely aerodynamic cover design was conceived and tested in Mizuno’s own air tunnel.

“We call this ‘Balanced Performance’, as every measurable performance aspect of the JPX-S has evolved without sacrifice of another – speed, feel, spin, aerodynamics or durability,” commented Tetsuya Kanayama, Director of Mizuno R&D.

It’s not just slower swing speeds who will benefit from the softer-compression core either, with Mizuno’s testing producing some interesting results at slightly faster swing speeds too. Nobuhito Sato from the Japan Tour, for example, was able to carry the JPX-S around 255 yards – on average 18 yards longer than his normal MP-S tour ball with the driver.

“Although Sato isn’t a long hitter by tour standards, his driver clubhead speed of 102 mph is comfortably more than most amateurs,” observed Alex Thorne, European Tour Operations manager. “This softer compression JPX-S ball is going to produce greater yardage for the majority of players.”

On sale now, the JPX-S has an RRP £35 a dozen.