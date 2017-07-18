Mizuno MP-18 Irons Spotted - Some new images show us a little bit more of the stunning new bladed Mizuno MP-18 irons

Mizuno MP-18 Irons Spotted

Following a teaser image released just over a week ago by Mizuno, some further images have been revealed of the new Mizuno MP-18 irons.

These irons look to be an out-and-out blade designed for the very best ball strikers. Mizuno has also released a video with staff player Nick Faldo talking about Turbo, the Mizuno Master Craftsman he worked with on tour, during which time he won six major championships.

In a coincidental twist, the images and video on the MP-18 irons were released on Sir Nick Faldo’s 60th birthday, July 18th.

The new MP-18 irons could well replace either the MP-5, a slightly larger blade model, or the MP-4, which is Mizuno’s smallest bladed iron in the current range.

The MP-18 irons have already been seen in the bags of Jhonattan Vegas on the PGA Tour and Mizuno’s JPX900 Tour irons are also proving to be a big hit, having been used by the US Open Champion Brooks Koepka. Other players that use the JPX900 irons include Jordan Smith, Ross Fisher and Paul Casey.

Mizuno are one of the very few equipment companies that employ master craftsman who develop their grinding skills over a number of decades and Turbo, the grinder featured above, is one of the most experienced of them all.

It looks like he has played a pivotal role in the shape and profile of the new MP-18 irons. We’ll be the first to share with you any more details on the new MP-18 irons so be sure to watch this space and follow Golf Monthly’s various social media channels.