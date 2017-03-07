Mizuno Nexlite SL Shoe Unveiled - Mizuno has returned to the footwear market with the lightweight and stylish spikeless Nexlite SL shoe for 2017

Mizuno may be a Japanese company renowned for its Grain Flow Forged irons like the MP-5 or JPX900 Tour but in 2017 it is re-entering the golf shoe market with the launch of the ultra-lightweight Nexlite SL (spikeless) golf shoe.

Golf Monthly visited the Mizuno HQ in Japan last year

Globally across all sports, footwear actually represents the brand’s largest product category. That footwear portfolio has long included golf shoes in other parts of the world and now Mizuno will be re-introducing its golf footwear to the UK and Europe.

The Nexlite SL is an ultralight (275 gram) shoe engineered by Mizuno’s award-winning running team and packed with technology to make walking the course as pleasurable and comfortable an experience as possible. It is a spikeless shoe built on the patented Mizuno Wave platform, which runners across the globe have long relied on for long-lasting cushioning, stability and comfort.

“The Mizuno Wave platform is trusted by marathon runners the world over,” says Motohiro Jinno, Mizuno Footwear Division. “But it’s just as effective to walk 36 holes on the golf course. The corrugated sole plate gives a firm cushioning and stability designed to reduce foot fatigue, which makes the last few holes that much easier.”

A key golf-specific technology added into the shoe is the IG Multi Technology (Impact Grip System), which is engineered to deliver added grip and stability throughout the swing in firm conditions, and specifically through impact.

Weight is another key factor for those who walk the course, and weighing just 275 grams, the Nexlite SL shoes are not only the lightest golf shoe that Mizuno has ever produced, but they are also the lightest in their category in golf. Much of the lightweight properties are thanks to a high-comfort, sort-touch Sofrina SK upper that reduces total shoe weight, while remaining breathable, lightweight and waterproof.

That waterproofing comes via Protein Tex, a lightweight material that feels like leather and provides nearly three times as much water resistance pressure (20,000ml) as other waterproof membranes.

The Nexlite SL shoes comes with a two-year waterproof warranty, and are available in four colourways for men and two colourways for ladies. They have an RRP of £90 and are on sale in the Spring.

For further information on Mizuno’s full range of golf gear, visit golf.mizunoeurope.com.