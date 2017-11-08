Mizuno ST180 Woods Revealed - Mizuno's new ST180 driver and fairway woods focus on reducing spin and increasing ball speed

Mizuno ST180 Woods Revealed

Mizuno has unveiled its new ST180 Series metal woods, designed to offer high-speed, low-spin performance.

Set to replace the impressive JPX900 Series driver and metal woods in February, Mizuno appears to be focusing more on speed and less on adjustability with its new ST180 drivers and fairway woods.

The first Mizuno driver to feature Mizuno’s Wave sole technology, with the ST180’s Wave sole places every available gram of weight low and towards the face to reduce spin for every player. The Amplified Wave sole contracts and expands to increase the energy imparted to the ball for elevated ball speeds too.

A new Forged SP700 Ti multi-thickness face promotes accelerated ball speeds beyond its predecessor, while the striking blue head’s Internal Waffle Crown is a weight-saving design that allows more grams to be relocated low and forward to promote efficient low-spin performance.

“This was the biggest shock we’ve had in testing,” said Jeff Cook, PGA Tour Manager. “The spin rate and ball speed of this driver caught everybody out. The ST180 comes off so fast, with so little spin – it’s going to make a lot of good players question what they really need in a driver.”

The ST180 driver will be available in 9.5˚ and 12.5˚ models with an RRP of £399.

The ST180 woods will partner the new CLK hybrid

The new ST180 fairway woods share much of the driver’s technology including the hugely amplified Wave sole technology that reduces spin, assisted by the weight saving of the Internal Waffle Crown.

The ST180 fairway woods feature a thinner, more responsive, high-energy 1770 Maraging Steel Face to further increase ball speeds and deliver a flatter, more efficient, controlled ball flight. The head’s larger footprint generates a bigger-than-average profile that both looks, and is, highly forgiving.

“If you like a wider, larger-looking profile, but don’t necessarily want a high-spinning flight, the ST180 is a really interesting option,” says Jeff Cook / PGA Tour Manager. “Over the years a lot of our tour players have bucked the trend for smaller fairway woods and this plays nicely into their hands.”

The Mizuno ST180 fairway woods will be available in 15˚ and 18˚ models for both men and ladies and have an RRP of £279.

All ST180 metal woods feature a Quick Switch Adjustable Hosel that allows four degrees of loft adjustment and three degrees of lie adjustment so the clubs can be fine-tuned to the unique launch conditions and visual preferences of all golfers. A new expanded line of high-end shafts can also be fitted at no additional charge.

The new Mizuno ST180 woods will be available at retail in Europe from February 2018.