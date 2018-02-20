Motocaddy 2018 Cart Bag Range Unveiled - Trolley and bag specialist Motocaddy has unveiled its new cart bag range for the 2018 season

Motocaddy 2018 Cart Bag Range Unveiled

Motocaddy has given its range of popular cart bags a makeover for the 2018 season.

Available from March, the latest Dry, Pro, Club and Lite-Series consists of 15 new models combining stylish designs with eye-catching colours and additional features.

The new Dry-Series bag (RRP £199.99) has been upgraded with a fresh new look while being lightweight and 100 per cent waterproof, thanks to ‘rip-stop’ Nylon fabric with heat-welded seams and thermo-sealed Japanese YKK zips.

It has 14 full-length dividers, seven spacious pockets including a dry valuables and food and beverage option, a scorecard holder, accessory hook and waterproof rain hood. It also boasts the anti-twist base with the EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system, which removes the need for a lower bag strap. It comes in five colours.

RELATED: Motocaddy S5 Connect Electric Trolley Review

Featuring an upgraded style, the new Pro-Series (RRP £159.99) matches bold colour options with new and improved features, including a jumbo putter well, that houses the popular thicker grips. It has many of the same features and pockets as the Dry-Series bag and comes in four colour options.

Combining features with value for money, the Club-Series bag (£119.99) has been given a significant upgrade with a brand-new look and composed of a durable nylon fabric. It comes in three colour options – lime, red and blue mixed with black.

Finally, the Lite Series bag (RRP £99.99) is the lightest and most compact bag in the Motocaddy range.It features a spacious top layout for 14 clubs and seven generous pockets strategically positioned to provide easy access on the course.

The impressive bag also includes a waterproof rain hood; external umbrella loop; easy-access carry handles; towel hook and an anti-twist base offering the brand’s EASILOCK connection system. The Lite-Series is available is three colour options – Black/Red, Black/Blue and Black/Fuchsia.