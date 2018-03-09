Motocaddy Cube Connect Revealed As World’s First GPS Push Trolley

The new Motocaddy Cube Connect push trolley has been revealed, and becomes the world's first push trolley with built-in GPS yardages

Based on the frame and console design of the popular Cube push trolley model launched last year, this new Motocaddy Cube Connect push trolley throws in a new GPS display screen for yardages on the go.

Following the successful launch last year of Motocaddy’s S5 Connect electric trolley, the Motocaddy Cube Connect has a GPS screen that must be paired with Motocaddy’s free GPS app. Once it’s connected, you’ll see front, middle and back distances to the green at more than 40,000 courses worldwide.

The screen will also display shot measurements, a clock and a round timer. As you can see below, the screen is positioned conveniently next to the trolley’s soft-touch handle and all the features can be controlled directly from there.

When synced to the Motocaddy GPS app via Bluetooth, the push trolley can also receive notifications for calls, texts, emails and a range of apps, including WhatsApp and Facebook.

As it’s not an electric trolley, the screen is powered by a Motocaddy long-life battery, while the display screen can also be tilted up and down to improve visibility in any light conditions.

Along with screen, the Motocaddy Cube Connect trolley boasts a number of performance-enhancing features. These include its simple two-step assembly system, a foot-operated brake, oversized wheels, a folding lock, adjustable bag supports and Motocaddu’s Easilock base.

It also boasts a number of handy storage options for your gear and accessories. These include an under-handle net for food and drink, an integrated accessory compartment for your valuables and holes for carrying tees and balls.

Motocaddy Cube Connect – Details

The Motocaddy Cube Connect push trolley will be available in a Graphite frame with Blue trim from March with an RRP of £219.99.