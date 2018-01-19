New 2018 Evnroll Putters Unveiled - Five new models have been added to the popular putter line with special face milling that improves consistency on the greens.

New 2018 Evnroll Putters Unveiled

Following rave reviews of the original putter range launched two years ago, Evnroll has revealed five new models for the 2018 season.

The brainchild of putting guru Guerin Rife, Evnroll putters feature an innovative and unique mill pattern engineered to deliver uniform performance across the entire hitting area of the putter face for enhanced accuracy and zero dispersion.

The new models are the ER1.2 Tour Blade, ER2cs, ER3 WingBlade, ER7cs and the ER9 -10K Extreme, available in two hosel configurations.

RELATED: Best Putters 2017

The new ER1.2 Tour Blade has a slightly smaller and thinner heel section and a channel in front of the hosel arm to balance the mass on either side of the center sight line, keeping the sweet spot directly in the centre.

The new centre-shafted ER2cs model features a thicker cavity wall behind the hitting area to allow for sufficient width to receive a reverse thread hosel pin. This extra weight has been removed by drilling four 10g holes right behind the face in the heel and toe.

The ER7cs is a new centre-shafted version of the ER7, with mass then removed from under the forward heel and toe to maintain the same feel and stability as the original ER7 Full Mallet.

The new ER3 WingBlade retains the function of the original model, but changes the form of the distinctive outward heel and toe flare to give it a broader appeal. The rear edge of the centre cavity section has a cut-away shape in a forward-pointing “V” intersecting with the centre sight line. This removes mass from the middle of the head allowing for more weight on the extreme heel and toe for increased stability.

Completing the new launches for 2018 is the new ultra-forgiving ER9 10K Extreme mallet.

The new putters extend the full Evnroll range to 11 models for 2018. Starting spring of 2018 all new models will join the existing product line-up, available in 33”, 34” and 35” lengths with an RRP of £275 for the ER1, ER2, ER2cs & ER3 and £299 for the ER1.2, ER5, ER6, ER7, ER7cs, ER8 & ER9.