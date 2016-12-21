New adidas Powerband Boa Boost shoe revealed

The new adidas Powerband Boa Boost shoe is said to combine grip, support and stability to help golfers get the most from their swing

Since its inception ten years ago, the focus of the Adidas Power franchise was to provide golfers with large amounts of traction, support and stability to maximize swing speed and performance.

With this goal in mind and complimenting the existing Tour360 Boa Boost model, Adidas has created the Powerband Boa Boost, which combines existing technologies, including Boost cushioning, a brand new L6 Boa Closure System, an updated Powercage saddle and a climaproof seamless stretch microfiber leather upper.

The result is a shoe that promotes energy return, lateral stability and comfort. The new Powercage chassis system uses supportive materials and straps in the centre saddle to lock down the midfoot, while incorporating the brand new L6 Boa Closure System, an incremental pull and push structure located on the top of the tongue designed to enable fast and easy micro-adjustability for a customizable fit and increase lateral stability.

“The Power franchise has always stood out as bold and more progressive, and is a great representation of what adidas golf is all about,” Masun Denison, Director of Footwear for Adidas Golf, told GM.

“Infusing this footwear with all that we have learned the past 10 years, the new Powerband Boa Boost is the most technical and innovative Powerband shoe to date and we are excited to bring it back to the golf market.”

The six-spike TPU outsole also has strategically placed secondary lugs with new low profile thintech EXP cleats for tour-proven grip, stability, performance and enhanced green friendliness.

Adidas’ climaproof stretch microfiber offers durability and lightweight comfort as well as being easy to look after post round.

Available from February 1st, the Powerband Boa Boost will be offered in five colorways and in medium or wide widths with an RRP of £129.95.