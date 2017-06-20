New Callaway Steelhead XR Fairways Launched - Aimed at all levels of golfer, the new Callaway Steelhead XR fairways are said to blend iconic versatility with modern power

New Callaway Steelhead XR Fairways Launched

Callaway already has an impressive line up of fairway woods in the form of the Great Big Bertha Epic and Big Bertha Fusion models. But in the new Steelhead XR fairway woods, Callaway say they’ve created a model designed for every golfer by combining iconic versatility with modern-day fire power.

The original Steelhead was one of the most popular fairway woods of all time because of its uniquely beautiful shape and innovative Hawkeye Sole, which enhanced versatility by encouraging smooth turf interaction to promote solid contact from almost any lie.

With the new Steelhead XR Fairway Woods, Callaway has improved that iconic shape, made the head more forgiving and easy to launch, and refined the sole to make it even more versatile and playable than the original Steelhead Fairway. It has also been improved with modern, power-producing technologies to promote more distance, both off the turf and from the tee.

The Steelhead XR construction combines a steel face and body with a new J-36 carbon crown, weighing just 6 grams, which is at least 20 grams lighter than the previous XR Fairway crowns. The weight saved by the crown allows weight to be distributed to more strategic locations within the head to position the CG lower and more forward, making Steelhead XR easy to launch with low spin – another way it resembles the original.

The modern Hawkeye Sole has been re-contoured to increase versatility by reducing friction with the turf to promote clean, square contact more often, even from tall grass.

Next-generation Hyper Speed Face Cup technology incorporates an extremely thin and flexible boundary area to encourage fast ball speed across a larger area of the face for long distance, even on mishits.

Drag-reducing Speed Step technology, developed from a unique collaboration with aerospace experts, improves the head’s aerodynamics to promote faster head speed for more distance.

The premium stock shaft, Mitsubishi Tensei CK, is engineered to deliver the optimum balance of power and control.

The Callaway Steelhead XR fairway woods go on sale on July 14th and have an RRP of £229 in lofts 13.5°, 15°, 16°, 18°, 21°, 24° and a Heavenwood at 20.5°.