New Designs added to Big Max Aqua Bag Range - More storage and extra features make the new Aqua cart bags from Big Max an even more appealing prospect

New Designs added to Big Max Aqua Bag Range

The Aqua golf bag range from Big Max is set to expand for another season as the brand adds two new designs to the series.

We review the Big Max Aqua Cart Bag range

100% waterproof, with sealed seams and specially designed Japanese waterproof zippers, the Aqua range promises to keep all of a golfers’ gear dry while the ultra-lightweight, tear resistant materials complete the robust practicality and construction.

The Big Max Aqua V-1 offers all the practicality of the most spacious Tour bag but then also incorporates the first Sport Organiser on the golf market.

The new, patented V-Lock System uses a simple Turn & Lock technology that keeps all a golfer’s woods locked in place, leaving an unobscured view of the irons and an easy choice of every club for the next shot.

With 14 full length dividers, including oversize putter well for large grips, nine waterproof pockets, two cooler pockets and a dedicated battery pocket, the Aqua V-1 gives a golfer simplicity of use, Tour bag storage and unrivalled waterproof practicality.

The Big Max Aqua Style (above) takes classic design and spacious capacity while keeping overall weight down to just 2.1kg. A 14 way divider top, oversize putter well and nine waterproof pockets keep all a golfers clubs and gear neatly organised while the classic design in five different colour combinations helps the Style live up to its name.

The Aqua V-1 cart bag has an RRP of £299.99 and is available in Black/Silver, Black/Lime, Blue/Black/Silver, Red/Black/White, White/Black/Orange.

The Aqua Style cart bag has an RRP of £249.99 and is available in White/Pink, Graphite/Orange, Silver/Lime, Crème/Chocolate, Navy/Silver.

The V-1 and Style add to the already impressive Aqua range that now covers Tour, Sport, V-1 and Style in cart bag and Aqua 6, 7 & 8 in stand bag. For more information on Big Max trolleys and cart bags, visit www.bigmaxgolf.com