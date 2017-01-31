Three new Evnroll ER putters have been launched plus a new take on the ER6 iRoll Full Mallet

New EvnRoll ER Putters Revealed

EvnRoll has added three putters to its popular ER series with the new ER3 Wing Blade, ER7 Full Mallet and ER8 Tour Mallet.

A new black version of the ER6 iRoll Full Mallet has also been revealed, now featuring three white sightlines on top of the head.

Related: Evnroll ER Putter Series Review

Known as ‘The Sweetest Face in Golf’, EvnRoll putters feature unique milled faces engineered to deliver performance across the entire hitting area of the putter face to increase accuracy and dispersion.

Following on from the success of designer Guerin Rife’s putter face technology, the new designs were unveiled at the 2017 PGA Show, a year after the company’s emergence at the 2016 show.

The ER3 Wing Blade features a flare to the heel and toe which gives it a distinctive wing shape. Positioning mass away from the centre like this is said to produce stability and enhance confidence.

The ER7 Full Mallet features three centre sightlines surrounded by a symmetrical distribution of weight that flows back from the heel and toe. These are connected to the centre alignment section with three milled parallel steps that are said to give the putter a sense of motion toward the target.

The ER8 Tour Mallet is then a slightly more compact heel-and-toe weighted mallet with a single white sightline on top, with the same Silver Satin finish as 2016’s ER1 and ER2 blade models.

All three new models have been CNC-milled from a block of 303 stainless steel and hand-finished in Carlsbad, California. They each feature the full array of performance-enhancing technologies found on all Evnroll putters.

The precise face milling on each Evnroll putter imparts progressively more energy transfer on off-center hits to roll the ball a consistent distance with every stroke.

Related: Evnroll ER Putters unveiled

This is to help golfers with distance control because centre and off-centre putts roll the same distance to the same spot.

“This is by far the most performance-enhancing technology I have ever brought to market,” said Rife at last year’s Evnroll launch, some 20 years after first introducing face grooves to putters.

Each design also includes new LineAlign technology, which features two small, unpainted dots on the topline 1/8 inch either side of the centre cavity sightline.

“This provides the golfer a subtle alignment reference for consistent lie angle positioning, while also helping with alignment on breaking putts,” added Rife.

Aligning the ball in front of the toe-side dot on right-to-left putts and in front of the heel-side dot on left-to-right putts will help keep the ball travelling on the high side of the target line as 90% of breaking putts are missed below the hole.

Related: Two great short putting drills

The ER3 Wing Blade, ER7 Full Mallet and ER8 Tour Mallet join four original head designs in the Evnroll line for 2017, from the ER1 and ER2 blades, to the ER5 Hatchback mallet.

The rear center-weighted ER6 iRoll Full Mallet, originally available in a deep red finish, will now also be available in black, with both models featuring three white sightlines on top for 2017.

The three new Evnroll putter models are available in 33”, 34” and 35” lengths with the ER3 offered at an RRP of £275 while the ER6, ER7 and ER8 at £300.

Each will be available at retail from the 1st March 2017.