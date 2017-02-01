New Motocaddy Cart Bags launched - Leading trolley brand Motocaddy has unveiled new styles in its 2017 Pro, Dry, Lite and Club Series cart bag range

Motocaddy, one of the leading electric trolley and cart bag brands, has updated its premium Dry and Pro-Series bags as well as its Lite and Club Series options with new styles, colours and features.

In fact, there is now a total of 15 bag choices available, enabling golfers to easily match a bag to the Motocaddy trolley of their choice.

“Having listened to customer feedback and conducted our own market research, we’re delighted to offer golfers such an extensive range of golf bags that combine the latest design trends with stand-out features,” said Marketing Manager Oliver Churcher.

“The need to keep innovating and improving is always a priority for us and we’re very pleased with initial reaction to the new bags,” he added.

Super-lightweight (2.4kg) and 100 per cent waterproof, the new Dry-Series bag (below) is manufactured from a durable Rip-Stop 420D Nylon fabric together with heat-welded seams and thermo-sealed zips that have been put through rigorous testing to ensure that the contents of the bag remain dry.

Along with brand new styling and colourways, the new Dry-Series incorporates seven spacious pockets that are more easy-to-open than ever before to allow for quick access to equipment, plus a practical scorecard holder to protect the scorecard against inclement weather.

In addition, 14 full-length dividers provide plenty of room for clubs; upper and lower grab handles enable easy lifting on and off the trolley; plus the anti-twist base features the brand’s innovative Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

The new 2017 Dry-Series models are available from March in five colourways, including a brand new Black/Fuchsia option, with an RRP of £199.99.

The 2017 Pro-Series bags (above) are made from premium PU material has been upgraded with a bold new look and eye-catching colour combinations. New features include seven extra spacious pockets, while scorecard and pencil holders enhance the performance out on the course.

The new 2017 Pro-Series models are available in four colourways, with an RRP of £159.99.

The popular Club-Series bags (above) made from durable Nylon fabric offers 14 full-length dividers, an external putter well and eight spacious pockets – the most in the Motocaddy cart bag range.

It also incorporates a dedicated compartment to keep valuables dry, a towel hook, Velcro glove grip, umbrella sleeve, insulated cooler pocket, Easilock compatibility, plus upper and lower grab handles. Available in three colourways, it has an RRP of £119.99.

Completing the 2017 range is the Lite-Series (above), the lightest (2.2kg) and most compact cart bag in the Motocaddy range. Made from a super-lightweight Nylon material, it features 14 club dividers, seven pockets, upper and lower grab handles, a detachable rain hood, towel hook and external umbrella loop.

The Lite-Series is also Easilock compatible and available in three colourways at £99.99.

For more information on all Motocaddy trolleys, bags, batteries and accessories, please visit www.motocaddy.com.