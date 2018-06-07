New Motocaddy M-Series Trolley Range Unveiled - The new compact-folding Motocaddy M-Series for 2018 features a host of exciting new features for golfers short on space

New Motocaddy M-Series Trolley Range Unveiled

Continuing its impressive list of electric trolley innovations, Motocaddy has launched its new car-boot friendly M-Series trolley range to sit alongside popular models in the S-Series like the S1 and S3 Pro.

Comprising of four new models available from early July 2018, this collection boasts a host of useful features for the golfer like space-saving inverted wheels, lightweight and powerful lithium batteries and the includes the world’s first GPS enabled compact-folding model. In fact, Motocaddy say that the M-Series trolleys have a folded footprint 11% smaller that the nearest competitor.

Other features across the new M-Series include a soft-touch, height-adjustable handle, an integrated safety cut-out system; an auto-open stand mechanism; plus Motocaddy’s Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system, which removes the need for a lower bag strap.

The most cutting-model in the range is undoubtedly the M5 Connect ‘Smart Cart’ (above), the only compact model in the world with GPS functionality and smartphone notifications. Like we saw with the S5 Connect, it uses Bluetooth to sync to the free Motocaddy GPS App and display front, middle and back distances on the sunlight friendly digital display.

Smartphone notifications can also be viewed, alerting the golfer to a missed call, text message, email or range of app alerts, including WhatsApp and Facebook. The smartphone can remain connected, even when securely placed in a golf bag pocket or being charged using the trolley’s patented USB charging port.

The latest M3 Pro (below) is the trolley for those golfers looking for high performance features. It is simple to setup and includes three distance measurements (Drive, Round and Life); a USB charging port; and a new-look high resolution LCD colour screen.

Other standout features include, a six-step Adjustable Distance Control (up to 60-yards); a CartLock security pin code; Advanced battery meter; a clock, and round timer plus nine speed settings, which allows the trolley to move at the perfect walking pace.

The brand new M1 (below) also incorporates a new look LCD high-resolution colour screen, nine speed settings and a battery meter while the new M1 DHC features special ‘all terrain’ DHC wheels. It boasts the same distinctive features as the M1, but it can also maintain a constant speed while moving down a gradient – even on the steepest of slopes – thanks to a special single motor that offers downhill braking, coupled with an electronic parking brake.

The new M-Series trolleys are available from Summer 2018. The M5 Connect comes in Black or Alpine with Blue trim, RRP £599.99 (Standard Lithium battery) and £649.99 (Extended Lithium). M3 Pro in Black or Alpine with Lime trim, RRP £549.99 (Standard Lithium) and £599.99 (Extended Lithium). M1 in Black or Alpine with Red trim, RRP £499.99 (Standard Lithium) and £549.99 (Extended Lithium) and M1 DHC RRP £549.99 (Standard Lithium) and £599.99 (Extended Lithium).

Golf Monthly Says…

Motocaddy has made some significant changes to the frame design and battery to improve the compact-folding mechanism without affecting performance or ease of use. The range is impressive in that golfers short on space, be it in their car boot or where the trolley is stored at home, have plenty of options depending on the features they require.