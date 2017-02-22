New PowaKaddy Cart Bags Unveiled for 2017 - Striking new colours light up the impressive PowaKaddy cart bag line for this season

New PowaKaddy Cart Bags Unveiled For 2017

A host of new colours and designs have been added to PowaKaddy’s popular cart bag range for 2017, with all models available from March.

Taking inspiration from new fashion trends from across the world, the new colours include Lime Green, Teal and Fuchsia match up nicely with the PowaKaddy Freeway range of electric trolleys. After a successful introduction to the market last year, the waterproof Dri Edition adds a third model to its stable, whilst the Premium, Deluxe and Lite bags all continue in the new range for 2017.

“The response we’ve had on our bags over the past year has been terrific and, after much research and development, we’re looking forward to introducing our most visually-striking bag range to date,” said Marketing Manager Mei Tierney. “With four models in the new PowaKaddy range, and a wide range of colour options and styles, there’s a bag for every type of golfer.”

Constructed from a 2000mm-coated waterproof fabric and weighing just 2.3kg, the new Dri Edition (above, RRP £189.99) comes in three colour options and incorporates covered zip holders and heat-welded seams to keep equipment and belongings dry during heavy rainfall.

PowaKaddy has introduced three brand new styles on its best-selling Premium cart bag (above, RRP £149.99). The popular cart bag – which utilises vinyl and PU materials in its construction – offers 14 full-length dividers, seven spacious storage pockets and a PowaKaddy E-Zee Lift Handle.

Two striking colour combinations feature on the brand new Deluxe cart bags (above, RRP £109.99). Boasting 14 full-length dividers and seven convenient storage pockets, the Deluxe offers golfers an attractive sleek option to combine with a trolley.

Meanwhile, the Lite cart bag range (above, RRP £89.99) welcomes three new vibrant colourways. The perfect lightweight option, it incorporates 14 full-length dividers, seven storage pockets and the unique PowaKaddy E-Zee Lift Handle.

