New PowaKaddy Dri-Edition Cart Bag Revealed

PowaKaddy looks set to shake up the cart bag sector in 2018 with a new, super-lightweight Dri-Edition model said to boast four-times the waterproof performance of all standard models on the market.

Weighing just 2kg and available from March, the new Dri-Edition bag incorporates a hydrostatic-rated fabric of over 10,000mm, which is four times the performance of most waterproof bags found on the market, thanks to use of a super-lightweight Nylon fabric as well as superior seam-sealing methods and a special coating.

The inclusion of this new material in the design should ensure golfers’ belongings and clubs stay dry in the heaviest of downpours.

“The Dri-Edition marks a major advancement in cart bag technology. We believe it offers the perfect option for trolley users who look to play all year round,” said PowaKaddy Marketing Manager Mei Tierrney.

“We introduced the first Dri-Edition back in 2016 and it has sold extremely well, so the investment we’ve made in the incredible new lightweight waterproof fabric makes it an even better proposition for golfers of all ages and abilities.”

The Dri-Edition bag also features a 14-way divider top, seven storage pockets, drinks cooler pocket, a Key Lock base to keep it steady on your trolley, an umbrella loop and a glove and towel holder.

The Dri-Edition cart bag will be available at retail from March 2018. It will have an RRP of £229.99 and be available in five colour options with a Gunmetal trim running throughout.