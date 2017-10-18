New Sun Mountain Stand Bags Revealed - Whether you're a carrier or use a trolley, Sun Mountain's latest bag range looks to have you covered

Sun Mountain is introducing a number of eye-catching designs as part of its biggest ever launch of premium golf bags for the 2018 season.

The No.1 golf bag brand – the first to introduce waterproof bags for all-weather golfers almost a decade ago – has blended contemporary design with the latest innovative technology to offer golfers a choice of nine lightweight stand bags, plus seven robust cart bags.

“The new bag range from Sun Mountain incorporates the latest in both cutting-edge design and technology,” said Tony Fletcher of Sun Mountain’s UK distributor Brand Fusion International. “Golfers are going to love the stunning colour combinations and appreciate the quality features and designs that the brand has become famous for over the years,” he added.

The new H2NO Superlite model (above, RRP £225) weighs just 1.9 kg and waterproof, featuring four accessory pockets, including a full-length clothing pocket, the X-strap dual strap system makes for a comfortable carry and is available in four colours.

The new TWO5 PLUS model (below, RRP £190) weighs just 1.2 kg, incorporates a 4-way divider, a full-length clothing pocket, plus velour-lined valuables pocket; ultra-lightweight durable carbon fibre legs and high density foam straps for added comfort. It comes in four colour options.

The FOUR5 LS 14 WAY model is perfect for the golfer looking for extra storage – as a result it has nine pockets, a 14-way divider and comfort is ensured with a carry strap that is simple to adjust. It comes in five colours at an RRP of £195.

Other bags in the latest range include the classic Leather Sunday design (RRP £499), which is comprised of 100% Mongolian yak leather. The bag weighs just 1.8 kgs and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and three accessory pockets.

For golfers who prefer to let a trolley take the strain, Sun Mountain is offering seven cart bags available in a variety of colours, including the ultra-lightweight H2NO SUPERLITE bag. Weighing just 2.1 kgs, the bag comes with a 2000mm waterproof coating, ensuring clubs and belongings are kept dry even in the heaviest of rain showers. Conveniently, all five pockets are accessible whilst the bag is on a buggy. The bag comes in four colour options, with an RRP of £250.