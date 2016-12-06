New TaylorMade M1 and M2 drivers launched, along with fairways, rescues and irons with improved performance and personalisation

TaylorMade drivers are very much the talk of the tour at the moment, with many high profile golfers making the switch from Nike since it decided to stop making golf equipment, including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

But they’ll need to switch again soon as TaylorMade has announced replacements to its popular M1 and M2 drivers, fairway woods and rescue clubs as well as new iron models and a brand new Tour performance TP5 golf ball for 2017.

2017 M1 Driver

The original M1 driver launched in September 2015 featured a distinctive seven-layer carbon composite crown, which saved weight and enabled TaylorMade to implement an adjustable T-Track system on the sole to alter launch, spin and shot shape.

But in the new 2017 M1 driver, a larger address footprint and additional carbon toe panel means that 43% more Carbon composite is used to deliver optimal launch conditions, more personalisation and increased forgiveness.

The two-tone M1 driver now boasts a six-layer Carbon composite crown instead of seven that is lighter because its 10% thinner. It also has a bonding ledge that is 18% shorter and the adhesive used is half the thickness of the original M1.

WATCH: New TaylorMade M1 driver review

This, combined with the 3g savings from the use of a lower density titanium alloy called 9-1-1 results in a total of 11g savings compared to a conventional titanium head such as that found on the R15 driver and more than twice the weight savings than the first generation M1.

So what did TaylorMade do with all this weight in the bank? Well, they were able to design a larger, more aerodynamic T-Track system that houses 27g of moveable weight (2g more than the original M1), 12g of which reside in a re-designed back track that has been lengthened by 12.7 mm (19% longer) giving the golfer more high-to-low adjustability (64% more CG movement). The 15g located in the front track allows for the weight to be distributed from heel to toe (7% more than its predecessor) to adjust draw or fade bias by up to 25 yards.

The extra discretionary weight has been used to make the footprint of the clubhead larger (4%) leading to a higher moment of inertia for more forgiveness.

A new member of the M1 driver family in 2017 is a 440cc model, which utilises a slightly smaller head, deeper face and 30g of moveable weight, working in unison with all of the same technologies as its larger 460cc counterpart.

Both feature a new 4-degree lightweight aluminum loft sleeve and three new stock premium shafts: Fujikura XLR8 Pro 56 (high-launch), MRC Kuro Kage Silver Dual Core TiNi 60 (mid) and Project X HZRDUS Yellow 65 (low) as well as 30 additional premium custom shaft options at no upcharge.

Available on 27th January, 2017 priced at £479, the M1 460 driver will be offered in 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5° and 12° loft options. The M1 440 driver (RH only) will be offered in 8.5°, 9.5° & 10.5° lofts.

M1 Fairway

TaylorMade’s longest, most adjustable fairway wood to date uses the same six-layer Carbon composite crown as the M1 driver. It has been redesigned with a track system that has been shifted backwards to make room for a new open channel Speed Pocket, which delivers more distance through increased speed and lower spin, as well as forgiveness.

Similar to the M1 driver, a carbon fibre crown is bonded onto the head of the new M1 fairway through a special FF2FF manufacturing process that replaces the majority of the steel that was formerly on the crown and also lowers the centre of gravity for reduced spin. The sides of the weight were angled to match the shape of the head which thus allowed engineers to maximise the length of the track, permitting CG to remain as low as the original M1 while maintaining the same heel-to-toe range of movement.

A recessed rear sole, divided by the sliding weight track, delivers improved turf interaction for shots off the deck. Golfers can adjust the M1 fairway more than ever with the lighter aluminium 4-degree loft sleeve, 25g draw-neutral-fade sliding weight and over 30 no-upcharge, after-market shafts.

Available on 27th January, 2017 with an RRP of £279, the M1 fairway will be offered in 15° (3), 17° (3HL) and19° (5) loft options and an MRC Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 70g fairway shaft.

M1 Rescue

TaylorMade’s most adjustable hybrid boasts a moderate sized, Tour-proven shape and a newly designed sole that will appeal to a larger demographic of player, offering more playability from an increased variety of lies.

The sole has TaylorMade’s first-ever sliding weight system in a hybrid, providing golfers the opportunity to change the shot shape from draw, to neutral or fade.

In addition to the new 27g sliding weight track and advanced sole design is a 3-degree ultra-lightweight aluminum loft sleeve. The M1 Rescue will come in lofts 17° (2), 19° (3), 21° (4) and 24° (5) priced at £239 with a MRC Kuro Kage Silver hybrid 80g shaft.

TaylorMade CEO David Abeles talks about product cycles

M1 Irons

An entirely new addition to the M family, the intention of the M1 irons is to bring as much of the speed, forgiveness and playability of the M2 iron but for the player who prefers a slightly more compact look along with additional control and workability.

This was achieved by adding a tungsten weighting system to allow for more freedom to create the shapes needed without sacrificing low-CG, COR or MOI.

To do this, the company first focused on removing weight high in the clubhead, utilising 15-gram high-density Tungsten added in the toe-side sole of the 3 through 7 irons to lower and center the CG; designed to create even more speed and thus more distance by way of an increased moment of inertia on off-center impacts.

The new fluted hosel design is now 180° and saves more weight without compromising the look preferred by better players at address.

Returning to the M1 irons Face Slots, designed to increase flexibility at the boundary of the clubface to improve consistency of ball speed on off-center impacts as well as tightening dispersion.

The fifth-generation Speed Pocket features a front wall that has been reduced 33% in thickness to promote increased face deflection. A thinner leading edge and overall sole thickness results in improved performance without sacrificing durability.

The M1 irons use a fin badge that works in conjunction with Face Slots to dampen unwanted low-frequency, long duration sounds, aided by a thin yet stiff head geometry with strategically placed reinforcements in the topline.

Available at retail on 1st March, 2017, M1 irons (£849 True Temper XP95 steel; £1049 MRC Kuro Kage Silver graphite) will be offered in 3-iron through SW.

2017 M2 Driver

In the new TaylorMade M2 driver, a new Geocoustic feature combines geometry and acoustical engineering to unlock more forgiveness and best-in-class sound. The breakthrough in geometry is found the sunken sole portion of the driver.

This section utilises an ultra-light, thick-thin 9-1-1 Titanium, a design that enabled engineers to free up volume while not raising the center of gravity.

This means the clubhead could be made head larger, both the visible footprint as well as the club’s face (7%), making the driver not only appear more visibly forgiving, but feel more forgiving at the same time.

The breakthrough in improved sound was achieved by the new sunken sole curvature, making it stiffer and easier to manage vibrations caused at impact. With this added stiffness, minimal sound ribs were needed to create best-in-class sound and feel of the M2.

WATCH: New TaylorMade M2 driver review

Just like in M1, using the new lower density 9-1-1 Titanium body and six-layer carbon composite crown allowed for 25g of discretionary mass to be relocated low and back in the sole of the club. Together, these increase forgiveness without sacrificing low CG, a hot trajectory or aerodynamic performance.

In addition to a standard model, TaylorMade has also created a higher-launching, more draw-biased model of the M2, called the M2 D-Type (also 460cc). The D-Type driver (D representing draw) delivers an average of 12 yards, and up to 20 yards, of built-in draw-bias to help players fighting a slice. In addition to the multi-material construction, Geocoustic sole and active Speed Pocket, the D-Type is more heel-weighted, has slight offset and uses advanced visual cues to promote a square face at address and a more draw-biased face at impact.

Both M2 drivers come in 9.5°, 10.5° & 12° loft options, boast a four-degree, 12-position loft sleeve and have an RRP of £369, available from Jan 27th, 2017. The M2 comes with the Fujikura Pro XLR8 56 (high launch) shaft while the M2 D-Type driver comes equipped with Matrix’ OZIK MFS X5 shaft (high launch).

M2 Fairway Wood and Rescue



The new M2 Fairway Wood has been made even more forgiving by incorporating a recessed six-layer carbon composite crown, inverted cone technology (for the first time in a TaylorMade fairway) and a new Geocoustic-driven sole design.

Not only that, but a longer, more flexible Speed Pocket and lighter fluted hosel create a low CG that produces fast ball speeds, high launch and low spin.

Completing the M2 ‘UNmetalwood’ family in 2017 is the M2 Rescue, which boasts a low-profile design, a longer, more flexible Speed Pocket for speed and forgiveness as well as the new Geocoustic sole that optimises sound and feel at impact. This Rescue is designed to help average golfers replace a long iron with higher, longer and more draw biased performance.

The M2 Fairway has an RRP of £229 and will be offered in 15° (3), 16.5° (3HL) & 18° (5), 21° (5HL) and 24° (7HL) loft options with a M2 REAX shaft. The M2 Tour fairway will have an RRP of £279. The M2 Rescue will have an RRP of £189 and be offered in 19° (3), 22° (4), 25° (5) and 28° (6) lofts with an M2 REAX shaft.

2017 M2 irons

The 2017 M2 irons combine technologies from different irons launched down the years to help golfers achieve more distance, peak trajectory and forgiveness while maintaining playability.

The key to unlocking performance in the M2 irons is a combination of low CG and maximum COR. Even while adding Face Slots (which slightly raises the CG), TaylorMade engineers have been able to lower CG and improve consistency by creating a 33% thinner overall topline, 7% shallower blade height and a 20% deeper Speed Pocket with 33% thinner front wall for even more flexibility.

A new thinner, wider six-sided fluted hosel saves 5 grams (compared to 3g in the original M2 iron), allowing for the repositioning of 2 grams of discretionary weight lower in the clubhead. The new hosel bend slot also allows for a 30% improvement in bending.

Similar to the M2 metalwoods, the new M2 irons were designed employing TaylorMade’s new ‘Geocoustic’ engineering techniques; acoustics tuned through geometry for better feel and sound via 3-D damping and an optimized rib structure to create ideal frequencies.

This is thanks to lightweight ABS and carbon fibre to increase rigidity and improve sound absorption of the badge. The fins of the badge have been strategically positioned behind the Face Slots and integrated into the back bar to help dissipate energy and further dampen sound created by the clubhead’s 360° undercut and ultra-thin 1.5mm face.

On sale from 27th January, 2017, M2 irons (£699 REAX HL 88 by FST steel; £799 M2 REAX graphite) will be offered in 4-iron through LW.