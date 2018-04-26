Odyssey Exo Putters Revealed - This new premium line of multi-piece putters feature high MOI for forgiveness and come in classic head shapes

Odyssey Exo Putters Revealed

The new Odyssey Exo putter range is said to bring together elegant detailing and Tour level performance. On-trend red features alongside traditional black for appealing visuals but there is a lot of technology to make the performance just as big of a talking point.

All three designs take inspiration from two classic head shapes in Rossie (below) and the #7 as well as a more recent shape in the Indy, taken from Odyssey’s Toulon Design family.

Each head is precision-milled, with a weight-saving aluminium red section contrasting with a milled black stainless steel body that increases in MOI for greater stability on strikes across the face.

At impact, an all-new White Hot Microhinge Insert – a slightly firmer Tour-developed insert with an identical feel to the Tour’s original White Hot insert – imparts excellent roll thanks to Microhinge Technology we saw on the O-Works range.

To give the Odyssey Exo putters a premium look, each head is skim-milled – a light, yet precise milling process that refines edges and corners while giving the surface a beautiful sheen and feel.

Sean Toulon, General Manager of Odyssey Golf, said: “Red putters in a way have reinvigorated the market, whilst Black putters are more timeless, and now we have a family of super high-MOI designs that incorporate both colours so beautifully.

“Odyssey Exo is the culmination of some of the best looks and technology and the putters look amazing. Our Tour players love the sound, they love the feel and the cosmetics are striking.”

Each head, engineered slightly bigger than the original design thanks to the weight-saving red aluminium section, is offered in either face-balanced or toe hang ‘S’ slant neck models, giving golfers every option to match an Odyssey Putter with their stroke-style.

They come in either 33″, 34″ or 35″ shaft lengths. The Exo #7 is also available in a left-handed option.

The Odyssey Exo Putters will go on sale from May 18th, 2018, with an RRP of £349.